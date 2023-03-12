Here are the latest odds for the Best Director award ahead of the 2023 Oscars which takes place later this evening.

It has been another triumphant 12 months for film and some of the leading lights of cinema are hoping to start 2023 in the best way possible.

The Oscar nominees for 2023 were announced in February and included a host of names we fully expected – but more than a fair share of surprises in a number of categories.

One of the most competitive this year though will doubtlessly be the award for Best Director, with hotly tipped Martin McDonagh vying with legends such as Steven Spielberg and outside bet Ruben Östlund for the trophy.

But who are the bookies backing to lift the award for Best Director next month?

Here are the latest odds for Best Director at the Oscars 2023*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - 1/10 The duo are the early favourites for the award are Kwan and Scheinert for their astonishingly good Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photo: John Sciulli Photo Sales

2 . Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) - 7/1 The legendary director has had heaps of praise for him film The Fabelmans and is one of the front runners for the awards. Photo: JOHN MACDOUGALL Photo Sales

3 . Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) - 20/1 The Banshees of Inisherin is expected to win big and there's every chance Martin McDonagh could take the Best Director award. Photo: Frazer Harrison Photo Sales

4 . Todd Field (TAR) - 20/1 Todd Field is an outsider for the award but his phenomenal TAR could yet scoop him a surprise win. Photo: John Phillips Photo Sales