With awards season now in full swing following recent Golden Globes award ceremony, the eyes of the movie world are now focused on the biggest awards ceremony of them all – the Oscars.
The Academy Awards are set to take place on March 12, 2023, at the Ovation Hollywood – previously known as the the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center.
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the ceremony for a third time, previously taking on the job in 2017 and 2018.
The nominations were revealed this week by British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed and M3gan star Allison Williams, after months of speculation about who will – and won’t – make the cut.
As ever, the shortlists will be subject to fierce debate amongst film fans, while the bookies have been busy working out which films have the best chance of taking home gongs.
Here are the odds for all 10 shortlisted Best Picture nominees – from most likely to win, to least likely.
1. Everything Everywhere All at Once
It's unusal for a film released in the first half of the year to be a favourite for the next year's Oscars, but Everything Everywhere All at Once - released in the UK back in May - is bucking that trend, with odds of 4/9 making it the film to beat. The absurdist comedy-drama film uses the concept of a multiverse to dazzling - and sometimes confusing - effect, with stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan all up for acting awards.
2. The Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh has been nominated several time for Oscars but has only won for Best Live Action Short film. He's 2/1 second favourite to add the main prize to that with The Banshees of Inisherin, which arrived in UK cinemas in November. The black comedy set on an Irish Ireland follows two lifelong friends (played by shortlisted actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson who also starred in McDonagh's In Bruges) who have a bizarre and one-sided falling out. Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon are both also up for supporting role Oscars.
3. Top Gun: Maverick
The most successful film of the year is also up for the Best Picture Oscar - and is 13/2 third favourite to win. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick was released in the UK in May 2022 and stars Tom Cruise as fighter pilot Maverick, in a long-overdue sequel to the 1986 blockbuster.
4. The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans was an early favourite to win the Best Picture Oscar for Stephen Spielberg - who last won for Saving Private Ryan in 1999 - but its odds have lengthened to 9/1 since its recent release. Loosely based on the director's own childhood, it sees a young man named Sammy growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, who discovers a shattering family secret. The film explores how the power of movies help us see the truth about each other and ourselves. It's released in the UK on January 27.
