1 . Everything Everywhere All at Once

It's unusal for a film released in the first half of the year to be a favourite for the next year's Oscars, but Everything Everywhere All at Once - released in the UK back in May - is bucking that trend, with odds of 4/9 making it the film to beat. The absurdist comedy-drama film uses the concept of a multiverse to dazzling - and sometimes confusing - effect, with stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan all up for acting awards.

Photo: Contributed