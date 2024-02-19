All Sections
Oscar Nominees 2024: Who is the favourite to win Best Actor at the Oscars? Latest odds on Cillian Murphy

What are the latest odds on the Best Actor award at the 2024 Oscars?

By Graham Falk
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 09:17 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 09:46 GMT

Awards season has been as enjoyable as ever and, on the back of last night's BAFTA Awards, the interest in this year's Oscars is as high as cinephiles give their thoughts on which actor deserves to lift the Best Actor award at this year's ceremony.

The Oscars, which will take place on March 10, is certain to be met with intrigue after the cinematic year saw the likes of Oppenheimer and Barbie battle it out to be the year's number one film.

It wasn't the only battle this year though, with several Actors being tipped to lift this year's Best Actor award at the ceremony. Here are the latest odds for the Best Actor award at the Oscars in 2024*.

*All odds are offered by PaddyPower and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The Irish actor is the favourite to win the Best Actor award for his portrayal of Robert J. Oppenheimer, the 'Father of the Atomic Bomb', in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

1. Cillian Murphy - 1/3

Paul Giamatti could picked up his first Oscar nomination since 2006 for his outstanding role as a bad-tempered history teacher at a New England boarding school who is forced to chaperone a handful of students with nowhere to go on Christmas break. His odds shot up after winning big at the Golden Globes.

2. Paul Giamatti - 9/4

Another hot favourite for the award is Bradley Cooper, who stars as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro - a film he directed.

3. Bradley Cooper - 14/1

Colman Domingo is a outside bet to win after his amazing role as Bayard Rustin in Rustin.

4. Colman Domingo - 80/1

