Awards season has been as enjoyable as ever and, on the back of last night's BAFTA Awards, the interest in this year's Oscars is as high as cinephiles give their thoughts on which actor deserves to lift the Best Actor award at this year's ceremony.
The Oscars, which will take place on March 10, is certain to be met with intrigue after the cinematic year saw the likes of Oppenheimer and Barbie battle it out to be the year's number one film.
It wasn't the only battle this year though, with several Actors being tipped to lift this year's Best Actor award at the ceremony. Here are the latest odds for the Best Actor award at the Oscars in 2024*.
*All odds are offered by PaddyPower and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.