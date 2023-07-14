All eyes were on Leicester Square on Thursday evening, as a host of film's biggest names joined each other to celebrate the release of Christopher Nolan's hotly anticipated new blockbuster Oppenheimer in London.

Set to be launched in cinemas on July 21, Oppenheimer enjoyed its UK premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in the English capital and saw a host of Hollywood's biggest names attend the event, such as Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Brannagh and Emily Blunt.

The premiere didn't go without controversy though as the cast of Oppenheimer walked out of the film’s UK premiere as actors in Hollywood begin strike action. More info on that can be found here.

Despite that, there was plenty glitz and glamour on show in the English capital and here are 11 of the best photos from the event.

