Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Oppenheimer: 11 of the best photos from the Oppenheimer UK premiere - from Cillian Murphy to Florence Pugh

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:11 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:26 BST

All eyes were on Leicester Square on Thursday evening, as a host of film's biggest names joined each other to celebrate the release of Christopher Nolan's hotly anticipated new blockbuster Oppenheimer in London.

Set to be launched in cinemas on July 21, Oppenheimer enjoyed its UK premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in the English capital and saw a host of Hollywood's biggest names attend the event, such as Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Brannagh and Emily Blunt.

The premiere didn't go without controversy though as the cast of Oppenheimer walked out of the film’s UK premiere as actors in Hollywood begin strike action. More info on that can be found here.

Despite that, there was plenty glitz and glamour on show in the English capital and here are 11 of the best photos from the event.

Cillian Murphy takes a photo with a fan at the UK Premiere of "Oppenheimer" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

1. Meeting the fans

Cillian Murphy takes a photo with a fan at the UK Premiere of "Oppenheimer" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Florence Pugh signs autographs for fans as she arrives at the premiere.

2. Can I have your autograph please?

Florence Pugh signs autographs for fans as she arrives at the premiere.

Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

3. Strike a pose

Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh attend the "Oppenheimer" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

British actor Florence Pugh poses for photos on the red carpet.

4. British actor Florence Pugh poses for photos on the red carpet.

British actor Florence Pugh poses for photos on the red carpet.

