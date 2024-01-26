(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Oscars 2024 nominations reaction - from Barbie to Poor Things
This week The Scotsman's film podcasters are looking at who is - and isn't - in the running for the Oscars.
The countdown is officially on for this year's Academy Awards, with the shortlists announced this week and the stars looking forward to walking the red carpet on Sunday, March 10.
Our (Not) Everyone's A Film Critic podcasters are looking at who's hot (Oppenheimer and Poor Things) and, according to the Academy, who's not (Saltburn, May December, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie).
And we're predicting who will win, who should win, and who really should have been in the running.
