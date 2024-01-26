All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING

(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Oscars 2024 nominations reaction - from Barbie to Poor Things

This week The Scotsman's film podcasters are looking at who is - and isn't - in the running for the Oscars.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:37 GMT
 Comment

The countdown is officially on for this year's Academy Awards, with the shortlists announced this week and the stars looking forward to walking the red carpet on Sunday, March 10.

Our (Not) Everyone's A Film Critic podcasters are looking at who's hot (Oppenheimer and Poor Things) and, according to the Academy, who's not (Saltburn, May December, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie).

Hide Ad

And we're predicting who will win, who should win, and who really should have been in the running.

Previous episodes

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

Related topics:NominationsBarbieOscars
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.