The countdown is officially on for this year's Academy Awards, with the shortlists announced this week and the stars looking forward to walking the red carpet on Sunday, March 10.

Our (Not) Everyone's A Film Critic podcasters are looking at who's hot (Oppenheimer and Poor Things) and, according to the Academy, who's not (Saltburn, May December, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie).

And we're predicting who will win, who should win, and who really should have been in the running.

