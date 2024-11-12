2 . Alex Scott - 3/1

If it came down to on-field experience then Alex Scott would probably be even higher than the 3/1 second favourite to take over at Match of the Day. The former Arsenal right-back make 140 appearances for England and represented England at the 2012 Olympics. Since 2019 she has been a familiar face on the television as a pundit for BBC Sport and Sky Sports - including during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. | Getty Images