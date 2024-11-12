Some of the contenders for the Match of the Day hot seat.Some of the contenders for the Match of the Day hot seat.
Some of the contenders for the Match of the Day hot seat. | Getty Images

Next Match of the Day Presenter: 9 names tipped to take over from Gary Lineker - including Gabby Logan

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:20 BST

One of the biggest jobs in the world of sports broadcasting has a vacancy.

Gary Lineker is to step down as host of the BBC’s flagship football programme Match of the Day at the end of this season - with the hunt now on for his replacement.

The former England footballer is the the show’s longest-serving host, having presented it since taking over from Desmond Lynam in 1999.

Lineker is the BBC’s highest-paid star, with a salary of more than £1.3m a year, and will stay with the corporation until after leading the coverage of the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Here are 9 contenders for his job.

Mark 'Chappers' Chapman is favourite for the top job and perhaps the obvious choice, considering he currently hosts Match of the Day 2. One to keep busy, he is also the BBC's chief rugby league presenter, anchors Sky's coverage of the EFL Cup, and on radio hosts Sports Report and The Monday Night Club on BBC 5 Live.

1. Mark Chapman - 2/1

Mark 'Chappers' Chapman is favourite for the top job and perhaps the obvious choice, considering he currently hosts Match of the Day 2. One to keep busy, he is also the BBC's chief rugby league presenter, anchors Sky's coverage of the EFL Cup, and on radio hosts Sports Report and The Monday Night Club on BBC 5 Live. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
If it came down to on-field experience then Alex Scott would probably be even higher than the 3/1 second favourite to take over at Match of the Day. The former Arsenal right-back make 140 appearances for England and represented England at the 2012 Olympics. Since 2019 she has been a familiar face on the television as a pundit for BBC Sport and Sky Sports - including during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

2. Alex Scott - 3/1

If it came down to on-field experience then Alex Scott would probably be even higher than the 3/1 second favourite to take over at Match of the Day. The former Arsenal right-back make 140 appearances for England and represented England at the 2012 Olympics. Since 2019 she has been a familiar face on the television as a pundit for BBC Sport and Sky Sports - including during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A true trailblazer, when Gabby Logan started presenting ITV's On The Ball in 1998 she was one of vanishingly few female sports presenters on terrestrial television. The former Team GB rythmic gymnast has previously hosted Final Score, the BBC's London Marathon coverage and is the co-host of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Equally adept waltzing on Strictly Come Dancing or interviewing the world's top footballers, she's priced at 4/1 to add Match of the Day to her impressive CV.

3. Gabby Logan - 4/1

A true trailblazer, when Gabby Logan started presenting ITV's On The Ball in 1998 she was one of vanishingly few female sports presenters on terrestrial television. The former Team GB rythmic gymnast has previously hosted Final Score, the BBC's London Marathon coverage and is the co-host of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Equally adept waltzing on Strictly Come Dancing or interviewing the world's top footballers, she's priced at 4/1 to add Match of the Day to her impressive CV. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Could there be a Scottish Match of the Day successor to Gary Lineker? Kelly Cates, the eldest daughter of Scotland football legend Kenny Dalglish, is 5/1 fourth favourite for the job, although she did grow up in the English town of Southport. She currently splits her time working for Sky Sports, BBC Radio 5 Live, and ESPN.

4. Kelly Cates - 5/1

Could there be a Scottish Match of the Day successor to Gary Lineker? Kelly Cates, the eldest daughter of Scotland football legend Kenny Dalglish, is 5/1 fourth favourite for the job, although she did grow up in the English town of Southport. She currently splits her time working for Sky Sports, BBC Radio 5 Live, and ESPN. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Gary LinekerSportBBC
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice