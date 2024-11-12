Gary Lineker is to step down as host of the BBC’s flagship football programme Match of the Day at the end of this season - with the hunt now on for his replacement.
The former England footballer is the the show’s longest-serving host, having presented it since taking over from Desmond Lynam in 1999.
Here are 9 contenders for his job.
1. Mark Chapman - 2/1
Mark 'Chappers' Chapman is favourite for the top job and perhaps the obvious choice, considering he currently hosts Match of the Day 2. One to keep busy, he is also the BBC's chief rugby league presenter, anchors Sky's coverage of the EFL Cup, and on radio hosts Sports Report and The Monday Night Club on BBC 5 Live. | Getty Images
2. Alex Scott - 3/1
If it came down to on-field experience then Alex Scott would probably be even higher than the 3/1 second favourite to take over at Match of the Day. The former Arsenal right-back make 140 appearances for England and represented England at the 2012 Olympics. Since 2019 she has been a familiar face on the television as a pundit for BBC Sport and Sky Sports - including during the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. | Getty Images
3. Gabby Logan - 4/1
A true trailblazer, when Gabby Logan started presenting ITV's On The Ball in 1998 she was one of vanishingly few female sports presenters on terrestrial television. The former Team GB rythmic gymnast has previously hosted Final Score, the BBC's London Marathon coverage and is the co-host of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Equally adept waltzing on Strictly Come Dancing or interviewing the world's top footballers, she's priced at 4/1 to add Match of the Day to her impressive CV. | Getty Images
4. Kelly Cates - 5/1
Could there be a Scottish Match of the Day successor to Gary Lineker? Kelly Cates, the eldest daughter of Scotland football legend Kenny Dalglish, is 5/1 fourth favourite for the job, although she did grow up in the English town of Southport. She currently splits her time working for Sky Sports, BBC Radio 5 Live, and ESPN. | Getty Images