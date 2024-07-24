For the seventh year in a row Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has topped the list of the BBC’s best-paid stars - with earnings of £1.35million.

Meanwhile, former news presenter Huw Edwards, who left the BBC in April following ‘medical advice’ saw his earnings increase by £40,000 to £475,000.

He was suspended in July 2023 over allegations in The Sun newspaper but was later cleared by police and continued to be paid while on suspension - which is normal BBC policy.

It should be noted that the list doesn't tell the whole story, as the BBC doesn't need to make public the salaries of those paid through independent production companies ot through its BBC Studios commercial arm.

It means the likes of comedian Michael McIntyre, The One Show's Alex Jones, music presenter Jools Holland, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong, and stars of shows including Eastenders, Happy Valley and Doctor Who are not included - despite being probable high earners.

The figures we are using are the minimum the BBC employees are earning - with each being contained in a wage bracket that spans £4,999. So, for instance, Gary Linekar earns between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999.

Here are the 13 stars that took home the most in 2023/24.

1 . Gary Lineker Sports prenter and former English footballer Gary Lineker remains the BBC's top earner by quite some distance. He took home over £1,350,000 in 2023/24 for hosting the likes of Match Of The Day, BBC Sports Personality Of The Year, and FA Cup coverage. He earned the same amount in the previous two years.

2 . Zoe Ball BBC Radio 2 breakfast show host Zoe Ball is the corporation's highest paid female star with a salary of £950,000 - although that's down from £980,000 last year.

3 . Huw Edwards Former news presenter Huw Edwards resigned from the BBC on medical advice in April, having been suspended in July 2023 over allegations that he had paid a young person for sexually explicit photos. Police took no action against him having said there was no evidence a crime had been committed. In his last year working for the BBC he earned £475,000 - a £40,000 increase on the year before.