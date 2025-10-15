It’s now been more than four years since James Bond’s last outing in No Time To Die, but the 007 drought will be coming to an end.

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is now on board to direct a script written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight which will become the as-yet-untitled Bond 26.

But we still don’t know who will take on the title role and become the eighth actor to place the part following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Since Daniel Craig hung up his tux there have been many different actors rumoured to be in the frame, but all bets were off when Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.

Here are the 17 actors who now stand the best chance of taking on the part and enjoying their martinis shaken not stirred.

1 . Anthony Boyle - 3/1 A Northern Irish Bond would certainly be a first and Anthony Boyle is now the 3/1 favourite to take the role - despite not having been in the running just a couple of weeks ago. He found fame in London's West End, playing Scorpius Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' (winning an Olivier Award). He's gained further prominence for playing Arthus Guiness in recent Netflix television drama 'The House of Guiness'. | Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found

2 . Callum Turner - 4/1 'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise star Callum Turner has seen his odds steadily narrow over the past year and is now second favourite for 007, with odds of 4/1. His most recent major television role was as Major John Egan in 'Masters of the Air'. | Getty Images for Lexus

3 . Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 7/1 'Kick-Ass' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed to be a cert for the role of the world's most famous spy last year - some newspapers even suggested he had accepted the part. He's now down to third favourite, priced at 7/1. | Getty Images