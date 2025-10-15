Three of the favourites to step into the role of British superspy James Bond.placeholder image
Three of the favourites to step into the role of British superspy James Bond. | Getty Images

Next James Bond Latest Odds: 17 stars tipped to play 007 - Anthony Boyle now clear favourite as Emma Watson enters race

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:55 BST

It’s probably now only a matter of weeks until we know who will be taking on one of the world’s most iconic acting roles.

It’s now been more than four years since James Bond’s last outing in No Time To Die, but the 007 drought will be coming to an end.

Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is now on board to direct a script written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight which will become the as-yet-untitled Bond 26.

But we still don’t know who will take on the title role and become the eighth actor to place the part following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Since Daniel Craig hung up his tux there have been many different actors rumoured to be in the frame, but all bets were off when Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.

Here are the 17 actors who now stand the best chance of taking on the part and enjoying their martinis shaken not stirred.

A Northern Irish Bond would certainly be a first and Anthony Boyle is now the 3/1 favourite to take the role - despite not having been in the running just a couple of weeks ago. He found fame in London's West End, playing Scorpius Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' (winning an Olivier Award). He's gained further prominence for playing Arthus Guiness in recent Netflix television drama 'The House of Guiness'.

1. Anthony Boyle - 3/1

A Northern Irish Bond would certainly be a first and Anthony Boyle is now the 3/1 favourite to take the role - despite not having been in the running just a couple of weeks ago. He found fame in London's West End, playing Scorpius Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' (winning an Olivier Award). He's gained further prominence for playing Arthus Guiness in recent Netflix television drama 'The House of Guiness'. | Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Found

Photo Sales
'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise star Callum Turner has seen his odds steadily narrow over the past year and is now second favourite for 007, with odds of 4/1. His most recent major television role was as Major John Egan in 'Masters of the Air'.

2. Callum Turner - 4/1

'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise star Callum Turner has seen his odds steadily narrow over the past year and is now second favourite for 007, with odds of 4/1. His most recent major television role was as Major John Egan in 'Masters of the Air'. | Getty Images for Lexus

Photo Sales
'Kick-Ass' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed to be a cert for the role of the world's most famous spy last year - some newspapers even suggested he had accepted the part. He's now down to third favourite, priced at 7/1.

3. Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 7/1

'Kick-Ass' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed to be a cert for the role of the world's most famous spy last year - some newspapers even suggested he had accepted the part. He's now down to third favourite, priced at 7/1. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another name that has only recently been rumoured for the role of James Bond is English actor Leo Suter. His highest-profile performance to date is as Harald Sigurdsson in the Netflix series 'Vikings: Valhalla'.

4. Leo Suter - 7/1

Another name that has only recently been rumoured for the role of James Bond is English actor Leo Suter. His highest-profile performance to date is as Harald Sigurdsson in the Netflix series 'Vikings: Valhalla'. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:James BondAnthony BoyleFilmPeaky BlindersDuneSean ConneryAmazon
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice