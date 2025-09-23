Sean Connery appearing in 'The Seashell' at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh in 1959. Whilst in the city he stayed with his parents in Fountainbridge.placeholder image
Scotland in the Fifties: Here are 23 amazing pictures showing Scottish life in 1959 - including Sean Connery on stage

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:35 BST

Scotland was a very different place at the end of the 1950s.

There was plenty going on in the world in 1959 - the year Fidel Castro rose to power in Cuba.

Alaska and Hawaii became the 49th and 50th states of the USA, Barbie dolls were sold for the first time and Ben-Hur was released in cinemas.

In Britain the Mini motor car was released, postcodes were introduced and the first episode of Juke Box Jury aired on the BBC.

Meanwhile in Scotland the Chapelcross nuclear power station opened, 47 people died in the Auchengeich mining disaster, and Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr was born.

Here are 23 pictures to take you back to that time.

A resident of Prospect Place shouts at the Edinburgh Town Councillors touring the city slums in the St Leonard's area in December 1959. The slums were demolished in the early 1960s.

1. Sort it out

A resident of Prospect Place shouts at the Edinburgh Town Councillors touring the city slums in the St Leonard's area in December 1959. The slums were demolished in the early 1960s. | National World

Gary Player practising at Gullane for the Open Championship 1959.

2. Swinger

Gary Player practising at Gullane for the Open Championship 1959. | National World

Patrick Magee in Ibsen's 'Rosmersholm' at Edinburgh's Lyceum Theatre in 1959.

3. Big star

Patrick Magee in Ibsen's 'Rosmersholm' at Edinburgh's Lyceum Theatre in 1959. | National World

Dedicated Scottish Nationalist Wendy Wood burns a flag and leaflets to protest at the 'English' government outside the Australian Office in St Andrews Square.

4. Protest

Dedicated Scottish Nationalist Wendy Wood burns a flag and leaflets to protest at the 'English' government outside the Australian Office in St Andrews Square. | National World

