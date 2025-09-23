There was plenty going on in the world in 1959 - the year Fidel Castro rose to power in Cuba.

Alaska and Hawaii became the 49th and 50th states of the USA, Barbie dolls were sold for the first time and Ben-Hur was released in cinemas.

In Britain the Mini motor car was released, postcodes were introduced and the first episode of Juke Box Jury aired on the BBC.

Meanwhile in Scotland the Chapelcross nuclear power station opened, 47 people died in the Auchengeich mining disaster, and Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr was born.

Here are 23 pictures to take you back to that time.

1 . Sort it out A resident of Prospect Place shouts at the Edinburgh Town Councillors touring the city slums in the St Leonard's area in December 1959. The slums were demolished in the early 1960s. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Swinger Gary Player practising at Gullane for the Open Championship 1959. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Big star Patrick Magee in Ibsen's 'Rosmersholm' at Edinburgh's Lyceum Theatre in 1959. | National World Photo Sales