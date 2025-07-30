Dalmore Gin has a little sister
As well as being able to enjoy Dalmore Gin in the Bistro itself, gin loving customers have always been able to pick up a bottle to take home for themselves, or to gift to a loved one.
Created for the Dalmore Inn by renowned distillers, Persie, the gin is also available in Dalmore Inn’s sister businesses, The Red House Hotel at Coupar Angus, and popular pub and eatery, Number 33, also in Blairgowrie.
“This smaller 20cl size is a brilliant addition to the Dalmore Gin portfolio,” said Arnaud Merrouche, General Manager of the Dalmore Inn & Restaurant.
“When Persie created the gin for us, it was agreed that we would be able to sell bottles to the public, as well as having it available in the bar as one of our gin choices. It’s a really delicious gin, and little wonder it’s gone on to win prizes in various leading Gin Awards over the years. Ten years on, it’s proven to be a popular tipple across the area. How the time has flown by!”
Arnaud added: “Summer is the very height of Gin & Tonic season. We are very fortunate to have an outdoor garden area here at The Dalmore Inn. It’s the perfect place in which to sit and enjoy a Dalmore gin & tonic.
"But if gin is not your tipple, don’t worry, as we have many other delicious drinks choices, including the “Dalmore Cocktail”, a cocktail I personally created myself. It contains a blend of white and amber rum, with malibu, pineapple, fresh orange juice and grenadine syrup.”
Another of Arnaud’s picks is the Dalmore Passion Fruit Martini, made with Vodka, Passoa Passion Fruit, Vanilla Syrup, Passion Fruit Puree, and a short of prosecco.
The Dalmore Inn & Restaurant is open Tuesday to Sunday, 1130am to 830pm, offering fine dining style food in a relaxed setting.
Ingredients for Dalmore Passion Fruit Martini:
35ml Vodka
25ml Passoa Passion Fruit
25ml Vanilla Syrup
1/2 Lime Juice
25ml Passion Fruit Puree
And a shot of prosecco on the side.