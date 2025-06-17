It’s now been nearly 14 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released in 2011.

And it’s a remarkable 24 years since the first film in the series was released, introducing the world to the then little-known acting trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Since then three parts of the ‘ Fantastic Beasts ’ series, starring Eddie Redmayne , have been added to the Potterverse.

But now fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series in the works.

Streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) will be making it and last year had an open casting call for young actors from the UK and Ireland to play Harry, Ron and Hermione - with the three young unknowns set to be propelled to global stardom announced last month.

They join several actors who have been previously been confirmed to take on the parts of the adult figures of the Potterverse - including such loved figures as Hagrid and Snape.

And now another set of casting decisions have been announced - including Hogwarts pupils, teachers, and villains.

But there are plenty more big parts up for grabs, including the Dark Lord himself - Lord Voldemort.

Here are the 13 actors tipped to success Ralph Fiennes (including Ralph himself) according to gambling.com

1 . Cillian Murphy - 10/11 The 10/11 hot favourite to play the Dark Lord is Cillian Murphy, who last year won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'Oppenheimer'. He would certainly be a real coup for the casting team.

2 . Tom Hiddleston - 6/4 No stranger to huge franchaises - or with playing baddies - English actor Tom Hiddleston is best known for playing trickster god Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's 6/4 to become one of the most evil characters in the history of literature.

3 . Rhys Ifans - 7/4 Welsh star Rhys Ifans is the 7/4 second favourite to land the plum role. He's experienced in fantasy films, having appeareed in 'House of the Dragon', and is already part of the Potterverse, having played Xenophilius Lovegood in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1'.