It’s now been nearly 14 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released in 2011.
And it’s a remarkable 24 years since the first film in the series was released, introducing the world to the then little-known acting trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
But now fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series in the works.
Streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) will be making it and last year had an open casting call for young actors from the UK and Ireland to play Harry, Ron and Hermione - with the three young unknowns set to be propelled to global stardom announced last month.
They join several actors who have been previously been confirmed to take on the parts of the adult figures of the Potterverse - including such loved figures as Hagrid and Snape.
And now another set of casting decisions have been announced - including Hogwarts pupils, teachers, and villains.
Here are all 18 names currently confirmed for the television series set for a release in late 2026.
1. Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter
Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in the new television series. While McLaughlin has had little screentime so far, he’s already been cast in two television series set to be released over the course of the next year. He’ll be appearing in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel. The series is about a man who returns to his childhood neighborhood after his father's death only to be sucked into the murky world of drug dealing. He’s also been cast in BBC action adventure series Gifted. Set in Edinburgh (and filmed in both Edinburgh and Glasgow), Gifted follows a group of Scottish teenagers who discover they have superpowers. | HBO
2. Johnny Flynn
Multi-talented singer and actor Johnny Flynn will take on the role of Lucius Malfoy. Major big screen parts to date include in Stardust, Emma and One Life. He's also released six critically-acclaimed albums of folk music alongside his band The Sussex Wit, as well as composing and singing the theme song to television comedy The Detectorists. | Getty Images for Warner Bros
3. Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger
11-year-old English actor Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger in the new Harry Potter television series. She will be making her screen debut, but has a fair amount of experience on stage. Her biggest role to date is as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End from 2023 to 2024. She has also starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s play Starlight Express as the narrator Control. | HBO
4. Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley
British actor Bel Powley will play Petunia Dursley - Harry's aunt who becomes his legal guardian when his parents die, only to neglect him and force him to sleep in a cupboard under the stairs. Powley had her big break in children's television series M.I. High, before acclaimed part in the likes of A Royal Night Out and The Diary of a Teenage Girl. | Getty Images