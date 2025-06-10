Many of the main parts in the new Harry Potter television series have now been cast - including Harry, Ron and Hermione.Many of the main parts in the new Harry Potter television series have now been cast - including Harry, Ron and Hermione.
Many of the main parts in the new Harry Potter television series have now been cast - including Harry, Ron and Hermione. | Contributed

Harry Potter Television Series Cast Latest: Here are all 18 actors confirmed for the TV reboot - including Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:23 BST

There have been a whole string of announcements about the muggles who will be taking on the iconic roles.

It’s now been nearly 14 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was released in 2011.

And it’s a remarkable 24 years since the first film in the series was released, introducing the world to the then little-known acting trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Since then three parts of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, starring Eddie Redmayne, have been added to the Potterverse.

But now fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series in the works.

Streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) will be making it and last year had an open casting call for young actors from the UK and Ireland to play Harry, Ron and Hermione - with the three young unknowns set to be propelled to global stardom announced last month.

They join several actors who have been previously been confirmed to take on the parts of the adult figures of the Potterverse - including such loved figures as Hagrid and Snape.

And now another set of casting decisions have been announced - including Hogwarts pupils, teachers, and villains.

Here are all 18 names currently confirmed for the television series set for a release in late 2026.

Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in the new television series. While McLaughlin has had little screentime so far, he’s already been cast in two television series set to be released over the course of the next year. He’ll be appearing in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel. The series is about a man who returns to his childhood neighborhood after his father's death only to be sucked into the murky world of drug dealing. He’s also been cast in BBC action adventure series Gifted. Set in Edinburgh (and filmed in both Edinburgh and Glasgow), Gifted follows a group of Scottish teenagers who discover they have superpowers.

1. Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in the new television series. While McLaughlin has had little screentime so far, he’s already been cast in two television series set to be released over the course of the next year. He’ll be appearing in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel. The series is about a man who returns to his childhood neighborhood after his father's death only to be sucked into the murky world of drug dealing. He’s also been cast in BBC action adventure series Gifted. Set in Edinburgh (and filmed in both Edinburgh and Glasgow), Gifted follows a group of Scottish teenagers who discover they have superpowers. | HBO

Photo Sales
Multi-talented singer and actor Johnny Flynn will take on the role of Lucius Malfoy. Major big screen parts to date include in Stardust, Emma and One Life. He's also released six critically-acclaimed albums of folk music alongside his band The Sussex Wit, as well as composing and singing the theme song to television comedy The Detectorists.

2. Johnny Flynn

Multi-talented singer and actor Johnny Flynn will take on the role of Lucius Malfoy. Major big screen parts to date include in Stardust, Emma and One Life. He's also released six critically-acclaimed albums of folk music alongside his band The Sussex Wit, as well as composing and singing the theme song to television comedy The Detectorists. | Getty Images for Warner Bros

Photo Sales
11-year-old English actor Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger in the new Harry Potter television series. She will be making her screen debut, but has a fair amount of experience on stage. Her biggest role to date is as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End from 2023 to 2024. She has also starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s play Starlight Express as the narrator Control.

3. Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

11-year-old English actor Arabella Stanton has been cast as Hermione Granger in the new Harry Potter television series. She will be making her screen debut, but has a fair amount of experience on stage. Her biggest role to date is as Matilda Wormwood in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End from 2023 to 2024. She has also starred in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s play Starlight Express as the narrator Control. | HBO

Photo Sales
British actor Bel Powley will play Petunia Dursley - Harry's aunt who becomes his legal guardian when his parents die, only to neglect him and force him to sleep in a cupboard under the stairs. Powley had her big break in children's television series M.I. High, before acclaimed part in the likes of A Royal Night Out and The Diary of a Teenage Girl.

4. Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley

British actor Bel Powley will play Petunia Dursley - Harry's aunt who becomes his legal guardian when his parents die, only to neglect him and force him to sleep in a cupboard under the stairs. Powley had her big break in children's television series M.I. High, before acclaimed part in the likes of A Royal Night Out and The Diary of a Teenage Girl. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Harry PotterFilmScotlandTVHBO
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice