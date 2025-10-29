We now know who will direct the film (Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve) and who will write the script (Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight), so it can only be a matter of time before we know who star in the 26th James Bond film.

It seems unlikely now that the much-anticipated move will now be released before 2027, a full six years since the last instalment No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig.

Much of the talk has been about who will play Bond himself, but there’s also the rest of the cast to think about.

One of the most important roles to fill will be the so-called ‘Bond Girl’ (or girls) - a part that has evolved from being a fairly basic love interest to a fully-fledged foil for the world’s most famous spy.

Here are the 10 actresses that are currently reportedly being considered for the film - starting with the most likely.

Sydney Sweeney Emmy-nominated 'White Lotus' star Sydney Sweeney is now the hot favourite to be the next Bond Girl and has not discounted taking on the role in interviews. She's been Oscar tipped for her performance as a boxer in upcoming sports drama 'Christy' and joined the MCU in Madame Webb. Bond could be her next step to becoming one of the most successful actresses on the planet.

Zendaya Spider-man star Tom Holland has been rumoured to be considering taking on the Bond role, so casting his real-life partner Zendaya alongside him would guarantee on-screen chemistry. The 'Greatest Showman' actress is second favourite to join the 'Bondiverse'.

Ariana Grande Actress and singer Ariana Grande might have a bit of spare time now she's finished filming both parts of box office megahit musical 'Wicked', so it might be an attractive prospect to add Bond to her CV. Why not get her to sing the theme song too?