Next James Bond Odds Latest: Here are the 11 actors now in the running to play 007 - as Scott Rose-Marsh odds narrow

By David Hepburn

Published 16th Sep 2025, 11:56 BST

It’s one of the world’s most iconic acting roles and we should know who will be taking it on soon.

It has been a long time coming (four years and counting) but momentum is growing on the next James Bond film, with Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve set to direct a script written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight.

It will be the 26th official chapter in the adventures of the world’s most famous spy, but we still don’t know who will be playing him.

Since Daniel Craig hung up his tux there have been many different actors rumoured to be in the frame, but all bets were off when Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.

Here are the 11 actors who now stand the best chance of taking on the part and enjoying their martinis shaken not stirred.

'Kick-Ass' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed to be a cert for the role of the world's most famopus spy last year and he's now back to being favourite, priced at 4/6.

1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 4/6

'Kick-Ass' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed to be a cert for the role of the world's most famopus spy last year and he's now back to being favourite, priced at 4/6. | Getty Images

'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise star Callum Turner has seen his odds steadily narrow in recent months and is now the clear secind favourite for 007, with odds of 9/4.

2. Callum Turner - 9/4

'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise star Callum Turner has seen his odds steadily narrow in recent months and is now the clear secind favourite for 007, with odds of 9/4. | Getty Images

He's already played 'Superman' and featured in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchaise, and Henry Cavill has been tipped as a possible James Bond since before Daniel Craig bagged the gig. He had been well out of the running but is now back as the 11/4 third favourite.

3. Henry Cavill - 11/4

He's already played 'Superman' and featured in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchaise, and Henry Cavill has been tipped as a possible James Bond since before Daniel Craig bagged the gig. He had been well out of the running but is now back as the 11/4 third favourite. | Getty Images

'Slow Horses' has made Jack Lowden a global star, and he's priced at 8/1 to become the first James Bond from Scotland since the original (and the best) - Sean Connery.

4. Jack Lowden - 8/1

'Slow Horses' has made Jack Lowden a global star, and he's priced at 8/1 to become the first James Bond from Scotland since the original (and the best) - Sean Connery. | AFP via Getty Images

