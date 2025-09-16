It has been a long time coming (four years and counting) but momentum is growing on the next James Bond film, with Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve set to direct a script written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight.

It will be the 26th official chapter in the adventures of the world’s most famous spy, but we still don’t know who will be playing him.

Since Daniel Craig hung up his tux there have been many different actors rumoured to be in the frame, but all bets were off when Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios .

Here are the 11 actors who now stand the best chance of taking on the part and enjoying their martinis shaken not stirred.

1 . Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 4/6 'Kick-Ass' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed to be a cert for the role of the world's most famopus spy last year and he's now back to being favourite, priced at 4/6.

2 . Callum Turner - 9/4 'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise star Callum Turner has seen his odds steadily narrow in recent months and is now the clear secind favourite for 007, with odds of 9/4.

3 . Henry Cavill - 11/4 He's already played 'Superman' and featured in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchaise, and Henry Cavill has been tipped as a possible James Bond since before Daniel Craig bagged the gig. He had been well out of the running but is now back as the 11/4 third favourite.