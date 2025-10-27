We now know who will direct the film (Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve ) and who will write the script (Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight), so it can only be a matter of time before we know who will take over from Daniel Craig in the 26th James Bond film.

It seems unlikely now that the much-anticipated move will now be released before 2027, a full six years since the last instalment No Time To Die.

It will be a life-changing role for whoever takes it on and becomes only the eighth actor to play 007 following Sean Connery , David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.

Since Daniel Craig hung up his tux there have been many different actors rumoured to be in the frame, but all bets were off when Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios .

The bookies now seem to have narrowed it down to 11 possibilities - here’s who they are and how likely it is that they will become the world’s most famous superspy.

1 . Anthony Boyle - 3/1 The bookies reckon it's time for the first Northern Irish Bond - with Anthony Boyle now the 3/1 clear favourite to take the role - despite not having been in the running just a couple of weeks ago. He found fame in London's West End, playing Scorpius Malfoy in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' (winning an Olivier Award). He's gained further prominence for playing Arthus Guiness in recent hit Netflix television drama 'The House of Guiness'. | Getty Images for Peabody Awards Photo Sales

2 . Callum Turner - 4/1 'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise star Callum Turner has seen his odds steadily narrow over the past year and is now second favourite for 007, with odds of 4/1. His most recent major television role was as Major John Egan in 'Masters of the Air' and he'll be on the big screen next year in David Freyne's latest film 'Eternity'. | Getty Images for Warner Bros. Photo Sales

3 . Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 4/1 'Kick-Ass' star Aaron Taylor-Johnson seemed to be a cert for the role of the world's most famous spy last year - some newspapers even suggested he had accepted the part. His odds have been lengthening in recent weeks but, just as we were starting to think he was out of the running, he's tightened right back up into the 4/1 join second favourite. Is it now a three horse race to become 007? | Getty Images Photo Sales