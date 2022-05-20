Comedians like Patton Oswalt have produced critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Netflix (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation)

Netflix UK: The 10 most highly rated comedy stand-up specials on Netflix, via Rotten Tomatoes reviews

Need a laugh? Here are Netflix’s 10 most highly rated stand-up specials, as per Rotten Tomatoes rankings.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 20th May 2022, 10:55 am

Streaming giant Netflix launched some of its best content last year, giving its audience some of the finest quality stand up, producing a host of top sets from acclaimed stand-ups who have opted to film their sets live for the streaming giant.

A quick flick through the comedy section of your Netflix list is sure to give you mountains of choice when it comes to stand-up comedy, but which shows have been received the best?

While comedy is entirely subjective, we decided to take a look through highly respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which Netflix stand-up specials are ranked the highest.

Best comedy films on Netflix: Here are 10 of the funniest films produced by Netflix

Best films on Netflix UK 2022: Here are the 10 most watched movies on Netflix

1. Hannah Gadsby - Nanette

Aussie comedian Hannah Gadsby showcases some honest storytelling, with brilliant hilarious modern comic delivery.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

2. Chris Rock - Tamborine

Delivered with standard Chris Rock excitability, the Emmy award winner details his laugh out loud takes on relationships and life.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. Ali Wong - Hard Knock Wife

Ali Wong's hour of hilarity on motherhood went down a storm on its release in 2018.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. Bo Burham - Inside

Wonderfully described as " a claustrophobic masterclass in comedy and introspection" and "beautifully bleak" yet "hilariously hopeful", Bo Burnham smashes through the ceiling of comedy with 'Inside'. Great songs too.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Netflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 3