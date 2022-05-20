A frankly horrifying new true crime drama from Korea, some astonishing new anime hits and daredevil comedy from the Jackass gang – this week’s Netflix selection of new releases is shaping up to be full of bingeable new content.
While it has been reported that the streaming giant had lost subscribers for the first time this year, Netflix still boast a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide, and they are adding some crackers this week in May to ensure they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.
May has already been jam packed with some fabulous content, with Our Father, Senior Year and El Marginal proving to be a hit with viewers.
However, the best is yet to come, so settle into your couch and check out the 10 best new releases being added to Netflix this week.