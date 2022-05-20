Here are Netflix's best releases this week. Cr: Netflix.

Netflix series and films 2022: Here are the best new releases on Netflix UK

What is new to Netflix UK this week?

By Graham Falk
Friday, 20th May 2022, 9:38 am

A frankly horrifying new true crime drama from Korea, some astonishing new anime hits and daredevil comedy from the Jackass gang – this week’s Netflix selection of new releases is shaping up to be full of bingeable new content.

While it has been reported that the streaming giant had lost subscribers for the first time this year, Netflix still boast a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide, and they are adding some crackers this week in May to ensure they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.

May has already been jam packed with some fabulous content, with Our Father, Senior Year and El Marginal proving to be a hit with viewers.

However, the best is yet to come, so settle into your couch and check out the 10 best new releases being added to Netflix this week.

1. Jackass 4.5 - May 20

Johnny Knoxville and the gang return for an extended version of their latest film hit.

2. The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar – May 19

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar focuses on the harrowing case of Argentinian José Luis Cabezas, a news photographer and reporter who worked for Noticias, a leading local news magazine.

3. Ricky Gervais' SuperNature - May 24

Comedian Ricky Gervais brings his latest stand-up show, SuperNature, to Netflix for his latest special.

4. Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror - Out now

Cyber Hell is a documentary that focuses on secret online chat rooms that became one of Korea's biggest sex crimes ever.

