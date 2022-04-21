True crime documentaries have steadily become one of the most popular genre’s on the planet, as audiences curiosity to discover out the morbid details about some of the world most notorious crimes continues to grow with each new bingeable TV series that is launched – and there’s no better place than Netflix for an abundance of choice.

Only three months into the new year, and already Bad Vegan, The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna have cemented true crime as one of streaming giant Netflix’s most successful genres.

However, with such an abundance of choice, experts at TopRatedCasinos were keen to Netflix true crime documentaries were the world’s most popular by looking at which shows have been the most searched for in each country on Google trends.

Here are the world’s 10 most popular Netflix true crime shows.

1. Inventing Anna. Julia Garner plays Anna Delvey in true crime story Inventing Anna which sees a journalist investigate the case of the Instagram-legendary heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York elites. Photo: NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX Photo Sales

2. Catching Killers Investigators reveal the harrowing details of their efforts to catch serial killers. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Murder Among the Mormons Murder Among the Mormons follows the religion as high-stakes turn deadly and shake a global church to its core. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Crime Scene follows Los Angeles' notorious Cecil Hotel as it grows in infamy when guest Elisa Lam goes missing mysteriously. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales