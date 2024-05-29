Benoit Blanc will soon lead another murder investigation in the third Knives Out film on Netflix.

The first cast members to join Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery have been revealed.

Variety have confirmed that Fleabag actor Andrew Scott will soon join Craig’s hammy private detective, alongside Challengers breakout star Josh O’Connor and Priscilla actress Cailee Spaeny who are set to appear according to the Hollywood Reporter.

There are also rumours that Lindsay Lohan and Tom Hardy could join the cast.

Wake Up Dead Man is set to be released on Netflix in 2025, with Craig’s Southern sleuth poised to investigate a brand new murder mystery.

While no further details surrounding the film’s plot have yet been revealed, writer and director Rian Johnson has teased that it will be Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet”.

Johnson shared a 45-second video for the film in May, revealing its title and further teasing fans with a follow up post which stated “more to come very soon”.

The whodunnit franchise’s previous instalments include 2019 film Knives Out, which also starred Ana De Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis, while Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released on Netflix in 2022 with a cast including actress and singer Janelle Monae, Edward Norton and Kate Hudson.

Following the success of the first film, which The Scotsman’s reviewer gave a glowing 5-star review, Johnson sold the rights for two future films exclusively to Netflix in a deal worth £353 million ($450 million).

Filming for the new film is expected to begin some time this summer.

Where have you seen the Knives Out 3 cast before?

As with Johnson’s other murder mysteries, the cast of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is already shaping up to be packed with stars.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott.

Andrew Scott first rose to fame with his role as James Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock, for which he won the 2012 Bafta for best supporting actor. His other notable roles include comedy series Fleabag, where he played the priest. Most recently, Scott starred in Netflix series Ripley.

He may also be recognised for his roles in films including Spectre, 1917, and All of Us Strangers.

Josh O'Connor

Josh O’Connor starred in Challengers alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist.

Having appeared in shows such as Doctor Who, Peaky Blinders, The Durrells and Ripper Street, Josh O’Connor won several awards for his role of Prince Charles in seasons three and four of The Crown.

The British actor has also appeared in films such as God's Own Country and most recently, Challengers.

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny starred in Priscilla. Photo: Getty Images

American actress Cailee Spaeny is best known for her role as Priscilla Presley in the Sofia Coppola biopic Priscilla, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress, and in 2024, Spaeny starred in Alex Garland’s dystopian thriller Civil War.