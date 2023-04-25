Netflix May 2023 UK: Here are 8 of the best new release films on Netflix UK in May - including Anna Nicole Smith
Here are 8 of the best new films new to Netflix UK in May - including the brand new Anna Nicole Smith documentary.
Are you ready for the launch of some great new movies on Netflix in May? We certainly are.
It has been a solid start to the year for Netflix with a number of critically acclaimed documentary films, movies and smash hit TV series launching already and May looks like it is going to be a stormer!
The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 17 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes
We have a brand new documentary based on Mark Manson’s best selling book ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**k’ and a highly anticipated film that uncovers the life and times of Anna Nicole Smith – with added blockbuster classics thrown into the mix.
Best Korean Movies On Netflix: 10 of the most highly rated Korean films on Netflix - including Kill Boksoon
So what are you waiting for? Here are 8 of Netflix’s best new releases in May 2023.