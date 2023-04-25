Here are 8 of the best new films new to Netflix UK in May - including the brand new Anna Nicole Smith documentary.

Are you ready for the launch of some great new movies on Netflix in May? We certainly are.

It has been a solid start to the year for Netflix with a number of critically acclaimed documentary films, movies and smash hit TV series launching already and May looks like it is going to be a stormer!

We have a brand new documentary based on Mark Manson’s best selling book ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**k’ and a highly anticipated film that uncovers the life and times of Anna Nicole Smith – with added blockbuster classics thrown into the mix.

So what are you waiting for? Here are 8 of Netflix’s best new releases in May 2023.

1 . Freaky - May 1 When a popular high school suddenly switches bodies with a serial killer on the loose, hilarity, blood, guts and gore ensue! Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions - May 4 The sequel to the popular horror thriller lands on Netflix in early May as more unwilling participants are given life or death tasks in Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F**k, The Movie - May 9 Mark Manson's best selling book of the same name is brought to life in this fascinating documentary. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Ad Astra - May 10 This a-list cast which includes Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland follows an astronaut as he enters space in order to find his lost parent. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer Photo Sales

