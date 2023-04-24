All Sections
Here are 12 of the most highly rated true crime documentaries that focus on serial killers. Cr: Netflix

Best Serial Killer Documentaries on Netflix: 13 of the most highly rated true crime series to stream in 2023

Here are 13 highly rated true crime documentaries on Netflix that focus on serial killers. Including Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy.

By Graham Falk
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST

One of the primary reasons for the dominance of Netflix over the past decade has been their superb range of true crime documentaries.

Often a very harrowing and heart-wrenching watch, the streaming service has truly found a home for documentaries that focus on some of the most horrifying true crime series of all time.

Be it morbid curiosity or a simple desire to discover out more details what drove these twisted individuals to commit the crimes they died, the popularity of serial killer documentaries have risen immensely.

But which series are the best to watch? These 13 true crime series based on serial killers are the most highly rated on Netflix according to Rotten Tomatoes.

This fascinating, and harrowing, true crime documentary focuses on Henry Lee Lucas - one of American's most feared serial killer. Said to killed over 200 people - this shocking documentary reveals some shocking revelations that viewers would never expect.

1. The Confession Killer (2019) - 100%

This fascinating, and harrowing, true crime documentary focuses on Henry Lee Lucas - one of American's most feared serial killer. Said to killed over 200 people - this shocking documentary reveals some shocking revelations that viewers would never expect.

Serial killer...or are they? This true crime documentary series investigates a number of cases that have people convicted of murder but claim their confessions were coerced by law enforcement.

2. The Confession Tapes (2017) - 100%

Serial killer...or are they? This true crime documentary series investigates a number of cases that have people convicted of murder but claim their confessions were coerced by law enforcement.

This critically acclaimed documentary follows Mark Hofman, a man famed for his creation of documents related to the history of the Latter Day Saint - and how he was found to be capable of murder.

3. Murder Among the Mormons (2019) - 89%

This critically acclaimed documentary follows Mark Hofman, a man famed for his creation of documents related to the history of the Latter Day Saint - and how he was found to be capable of murder.

One of the most tragic, shocking and heartbreaking stories in the history of American begins when Christopher Watts calls police to report his wife as children as missing.

4. American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) - 86%

One of the most tragic, shocking and heartbreaking stories in the history of American begins when Christopher Watts calls police to report his wife as children as missing.

