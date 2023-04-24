Best Serial Killer Documentaries on Netflix: 13 of the most highly rated true crime series to stream in 2023
Here are 13 highly rated true crime documentaries on Netflix that focus on serial killers. Including Jeffrey Dahmer and John Wayne Gacy.
One of the primary reasons for the dominance of Netflix over the past decade has been their superb range of true crime documentaries.
The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 17 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes
Often a very harrowing and heart-wrenching watch, the streaming service has truly found a home for documentaries that focus on some of the most horrifying true crime series of all time.
Best Korean Movies On Netflix: 10 of the most highly rated Korean films on Netflix - including Kill Boksoon
Be it morbid curiosity or a simple desire to discover out more details what drove these twisted individuals to commit the crimes they died, the popularity of serial killer documentaries have risen immensely.
But which series are the best to watch? These 13 true crime series based on serial killers are the most highly rated on Netflix according to Rotten Tomatoes.