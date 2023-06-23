All Sections
Here are 8 of the best new releases on Netflix this week in June.Here are 8 of the best new releases on Netflix this week in June.
Best new Netflix Series: 8 of the best new releases on Netflix this week - including Sleeping Dog

Here are 8 of the best things to stream on Netflix this week - including new crime drama Sleeping Dog.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:41 BST

When Netflix are uploading brand spanking new Nicolas Cage comedy hits, you know it is going to be a great streaming week.

And, indeed, beginning with Cage's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Netflix have launched some outstanding new films and series this week on their platform that you are surely going to love!

A riveting new medical documentary, the second instalment of the Extraction franchise and gripping new German crime drama Sleeping Dog means you, whatever you chose to binge on, are unlikely to be disappointed with Netflix's releases this week.

Here are our recommendations for what to watch for Netflix's new releases this week.

Maya Kowalski has a rare illness that Doctors are struggling to understand in this shocking medical documentary,

1. Take Care Of Maya - June 19

Starring Nicolas Cage as Nic Cage, the actor is offered a ludicrous amount of money to attend the party of a wealthy man (Pedro Pescal) but he gets far more than he bargained for.

2. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - Out now

Tyler Rake returns in this action packed sequel that sees his face off with a Georgian gangster in his latest mission.

3. Extraction 2 - June 16

This medical documentary focuses on one of Korean most notorious scientists, from his groundbreaking human cloning research to the scandalous downfall.

4. King of Clones - June 23

