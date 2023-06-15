Here are the 13 best horror series to stream on Netflix right now. From Ash vs Evil Dead all the way to The Midnight Club.

You would be harsh pushed to find a more loyal genre fanbase than horror, and over the past few years a number of horror heads have found some of the best and most creative series land on Netflix.

The streaming giant has found success across a number of series but horror really has paid off for them as subscribers tune in to grab a glimpse of the spookiest television shows from across the globe.

Taking some of the world’s most loved horror franchises and turning them into bingeable TV hits has seen Netflix have plenty of success, while their original productions have also paid dividends as the world’s number one streaming services goes from strength to strength.

But what has been the most highly rated horror series ever launched on Netflix? We used the power of highly rated review site Rotten Tomatoes to discover which 13 series are the best, according to the rankings.

Undefined: H3

Undefined: H3

1 . Ash Vs Evil Dead - 99% One of Netflix's highest rated series ever sees Ash Williams take on the Evil Dead once more after accidentally getting a little too drunk and reading from the Book of the Dead again. Groovy! Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Paranormal - 96% In the unexpected Netflix hit, Haematologist Refaat Ismail is hit with a series of unexplained events and becomes the go to man for paranormal investigations despite his scientific mind. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . V Wars - 96% Ian Somerhalder (The Vampire Diaries) takes the lead in this series which follows a doctor as he is faced with a terrifying anicent disease that turns humans into blood sucking vampires. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - 93% Released last Halloween, Oscar winner director Guillermo del Toro's bring a series of short stories, known as Cabinet of Curiosities, to the streamer as he teams up with some of the world's best horror directors. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3