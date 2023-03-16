All Sections
Is 2023 due to be Netflix's best year for true crime? Netflix

Netflix Best True Crime Series: 8 highly rated new true crime documentaries streaming on Netflix in 2023 - including Money Shot

A host of new Netflix true crime shows have ensured the streamer has started the new year with a bang. From Money Shot to Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil, here are 8 true crime series we recommend you watch right now.

By Graham Falk
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:12 GMT

It can not be denied that Netflix have launched a host of outstanding new true crime shows in the new year as the streaming giant continues to recover from their shaky start to 2022.

Fans of the true crime genre will admit it is almost impossible to look beyond Netflix as one of the ultimate sources of true crime due to its commitment to bringing audiences the most bizarre and gripping tales the world over.

The new year has been no exception for the streaming giant either, with 2023 already launching multiple big hitters that has have audiences glued to their television screens.

So if you’re looking to dive into some of the best new true crime on Netflix, these are the eight series we recommend you cast and eye over.

This documentary focuses on the chilling true stories of four Korean leaders who claimed to be prophets of God and exposes the sinister side of unquestioning belief systems.

1. In The Name Of God: A Holy Betrayal

This documentary focuses on the chilling true stories of four Korean leaders who claimed to be prophets of God and exposes the sinister side of unquestioning belief systems. Photo: Netflix

Monique Olivier was the wife to Michel Fourniret, France's most infamous murderer. Cited by many as simply an enigma, however, this documentary debates whether she was a pawn or a participant.

2. Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Monique Olivier was the wife to Michel Fourniret, France's most infamous murderer. Cited by many as simply an enigma, however, this documentary debates whether she was a pawn or a participant. Photo: Netflix

The Monster of Wall Street charts the rise and fall of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history.

3. Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

The Monster of Wall Street charts the rise and fall of disgraced financier Bernie Madoff, who orchestrated one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in Wall Street history. Photo: Netflix

Flight MH370, a red eye flight Malaysia Airways flight and a flight that completely vanished from the skies. This upcoming British docuseries directed by Louise Malkinson looks further into the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight as the public, and the families of those onboard, search for answers.

4. MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Flight MH370, a red eye flight Malaysia Airways flight and a flight that completely vanished from the skies. This upcoming British docuseries directed by Louise Malkinson looks further into the 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight as the public, and the families of those onboard, search for answers. Photo: Netflix

