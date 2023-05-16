If you’re searching for a top action film to watch tonight, these 17 films are rated as the best to watch on Netflix. From a Jennifer Lopez comeback in The Mother to French action hit AKA starring Man Utd legend Eric Cantona.

Look, I know you’re excited for Arnie to be making his big comeback via Netflix new series Fubar but why not try these 13 all action, high octane blockbuster hits on Netflix first?

The launch of Top Gun: Maverick last year proved there are still plenty of us who like the fight scenes, the loud noises and the non stop action on the big screen (and the little screen in this case!) so we decided to do some research and look at the best Netflix UK has to offer fans of the genre.

From Arnie’s iconic role of Terminator all the way to iconic 90s Will Smith, the streaming giant does not let us down, offering us a series of top Hollywood blockbusters that will will scratch that action movie itch – and then some.

Using Rotten Tomatoes ratings, we looked at the top 17 action movies you can stream on Netflix UK right now.

1 . Drive - 93% A tale of revenge, love, lust and a brooding Ryan Gosling, Drive is one of the best action films released in modern times. A classic with a killer soundtrack.

2 . Red Notice - 92% While critics panned the film, film fans loved Red Notice with Hollywood big name stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film follows an FBI profiler as he pursue's the world's most wanted art thief - but he accidentally becomes his partner in crime

3 . Baby Driver - 92% Shaun Of The Dead Edgar Wright takes on this cool car chase blockbuster with a killer soundtrack that is pivotal to the story.

4 . The Night Comes For Us - 91% This gangland action flick stars Ito, an enforcer, as he gets stuck in the centre of violence and back stabbing within his crime family.