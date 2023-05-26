All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Here are the 21 best action movies on Netflix right now. Cr: Netflix.Here are the 21 best action movies on Netflix right now. Cr: Netflix.
Here are the 21 best action movies on Netflix right now. Cr: Netflix.

Netflix Best Action Films: Here are 21 of the most highly rated action movies on Netflix UK - as per Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re searching for a top action film to watch tonight, these 21 films are rated as the best to watch on Netflix. Including AKA, The Mother and a Tarantino classic.
By Graham Falk
Published 11th May 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:54 BST

Look, I know you’re excited for Arnie to be making his big comeback via Netflix new series Fubar but why not try some of these 21 all action, high octane blockbuster hits on Netflix first?

Here are 13 of the most highly rated horror TV shows on Netflix UK

The launch of Top Gun: Maverick last year proved there are still plenty of us who like the fight scenes, the loud noises and the non stop action on the big screen (and the little screen in this case!) so we decided to do some research and look at the best Netflix UK has to offer fans of the genre.

Here are the 17 of the most highly rated TV series released on Netflix this year

From Arnie’s iconic role of Terminator all the way to iconic 90s hit that includes Will Smith, the streaming giant does not let us down, offering us a series of top Hollywood blockbusters that will will scratch that action movie itch – and then some.

Using Rotten Tomatoes ratings, we looked at the top 21 action movies you can stream on Netflix UK right now.

A tale of revenge, love, lust and a brooding Ryan Gosling, Drive is one of the best action films released in modern times. A classic with a killer soundtrack.

1. Drive - 93%

A tale of revenge, love, lust and a brooding Ryan Gosling, Drive is one of the best action films released in modern times. A classic with a killer soundtrack. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
While critics panned the film, film fans loved Red Notice with Hollywood big name stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film follows an FBI profiler as he pursue's the world's most wanted art thief - but he accidentally becomes his partner in crime

2. Red Notice - 92%

While critics panned the film, film fans loved Red Notice with Hollywood big name stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The film follows an FBI profiler as he pursue's the world's most wanted art thief - but he accidentally becomes his partner in crime Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Shaun Of The Dead Edgar Wright takes on this cool car chase blockbuster with a killer soundtrack that is pivotal to the story.

3. Baby Driver - 92%

Shaun Of The Dead Edgar Wright takes on this cool car chase blockbuster with a killer soundtrack that is pivotal to the story. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
This gangland action flick stars Ito, an enforcer, as he gets stuck in the centre of violence and back stabbing within his crime family.

4. The Night Comes For Us - 91%

This gangland action flick stars Ito, an enforcer, as he gets stuck in the centre of violence and back stabbing within his crime family. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:NetflixWill SmithHollywood