This Friday (February 17) is the biggest night of the year for British comedy and if you like what you see you can catch many of the stars in Scotland in the coming months.

The National Comedy Awards were first held last year, dreamed up to replace the British Comedy Awards which were scrapped in 2014 after running for 24 consecutive years.

Linked to Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer charity campaign, they aim to celebrate "the UK's most brilliant comedy content and creators".

The first ceremony saw trophies awarded to the likes of Taskmaster, Katherine Ryan, Sean Lock, Sex Education, Ricky Gervais and Munya Chawawa.

This year’s awards takes place on Friday, February 17, at London’s Roundhouse – and will be broadcast live on Channel 4.

Tom Allen, the comedian perhaps best known for hosting ‘Bake Off: The Professionals’ and ‘The Apprentice: You're Fired!’, will be hosting for the second time.

He’s just one of the comedians appearing at the awards that will be playing Scotland in the coming months – here are all 10.

Tom Allen Awards host Tom Allen will be playing the Aberdeen Music Hall on September 6 and 7, followed by Glasgow's Theatre Royal on September 8 and 9.

Fern Brady Scottish comedian Fern Brady is up for Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performer at the awards. She'll be playing Glasgow's King's Theatre on March 26.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey Celebrity couple Chris and Rosie Ramsey have been nominated for both Best Comedy Entertainment Show for The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show and Best Comedy Podcast for Shagged, Married, Annoyed with Chris Ramsey and Rosie Ramsey. You can see the latter recorded live at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on December 2.

Dan Nightingale Comedian Dan Nightingale is on the shortlist for Best Comedy Podcast for Have A Word with Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale. His latest standup show, Dan Nightingale: Is Special, will be at Glasgow's Glee Club on November 14.