Lynne Morgan, from Blairgowrie in Perthshire, was a mere hours away from her Elvis themed wedding in Vegas when she received a call from her GP back home asking her to attend an urgent appointment.

Days after flying home, they received the news that Lynne had cancer for the second time.

Lynne, 45, explained: “Love pulled me through the toughest of times.

“Even though I knew in my heart that cancer was back, the day we got married was still absolutely brilliant.

"My husband loves motorbikes so we arrived at the Little White Chapel on a Harley Davidson and were married by an Elvis impersonator.

"It was magical. I felt so proud to marry this giant of a man who had been a rock for me.

"Not everyone has the chance to meet the love of their life and I’m fortunate to have found mine.”

Lynne Morgan who is living with cancer has been chosen to help launch Stand Up To Cancer in Scotland.

Lynne was first diagnosed with cancer when she was 35-years-old when she was a single mum to Ruby, then aged five.

“My daughter was too young to know what cancer meant the first time around.

“But the second time I was diagnosed, she understood and has been amazing.

"She wrote an essay for school on what it’s been like growing up with a mum who has cancer and her words were insightful.

"They made me cry but I’m proud of her. I’m touched that she’s joining us to Stand Up to Cancer this autumn.”

She continued: “When I was diagnosed with cancer I thought I was going to die.

“And even if I didn’t die, I would go bald. I thought cancer meant I now had no chance of meeting someone new to share my life with. It was a frightening time.”

Lynne had surgery at Ninewells hospital, Dundee to remove the cancer and breast reconstruction then six sessions of chemotherapy over five months followed by 15 radiotherapy sessions.

After slowly recovering, she met her husband Sam, 39, for the first time when they both attended a Relay for Life fundraising event.

Former soldier Sam had lost his right leg after a bomb blast in Afghanistan when he was seriously injured after the armoured vehicle he was driving hit an explosive device.

The couple got talking after Lynne sat down beside him to change in to boots.

Lynne said: “Sam got my attention from the word go.

“It was one of those moments. I think we were just meant to meet that night.

"We’ve both seen big challenges in life.

"Sam coped with so much in Afghanistan and afterwards had much to adjust to coming home too.

"I hope I’ve done everything I can to support him. And Sam has been there for me to lean on in those days when cancer feels overwhelming.”

The Friday, October 15 event will see people all over the country ‘stand up to cancer’ as they stand up all day, or for as long as they can to raise money for Cancer Research.

People are encouraged to join in and raise money in whatever way they can, and can find fundraising packs here.

