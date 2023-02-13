It’s the biggest evening of the year for the funnymen and funnywomen of Britain.

Scotland's Fern Brady is up for Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performer at the British Comedy Awards.

The National Comedy Awards were first held last year, dreamed up to replace the British Comedy Awards which were scrapped in 2014 after running for 24 consecutive years.

Linked to Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer charity camapign, they aim to celebrate "the UK's most brilliant comedy content and creators".

The first ceremony saw trophies awarded to the likes of Taskmaster, Katherine Ryan, Sean Lock, Sex Education, Ricky Gervais and Munya Chawawa.

So, who will be crowned the kings and queens of comedy this year? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the National Comedy Awards?

The National Comedy Awards take place on Friday, February 17, at London’s Roundhouse.

How to watch in the UK?

This year the awards are being broadcast live on Channel 4.

Tune in to Channel 4 from 9pm for all the winners – or catch up later on All4, where you can also watch last year's ceremony.

Who is hosting?

Tom Allen will be hosting for the second time.

The comedian is perhaps best known for hosting ‘Bake Off: The Professionals’ and ‘The Apprentice: You're Fired!’.

Are there any Scottish nominees?

Fern Brady has been nominated for Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performer for her performance on Taskmaster.

Who has been shortlisted?

Best Scripted Comedy

Ghosts

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared

Derry Girls

After Life

Best Comedy Entertainment Show

The Graham Norton Show

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Taskmaster

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

Best Comedy Panel Show

Mock The Week

8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

QI

Would I Lie To You?

Best Comedy Podcast

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe's Parenting Hell

Shagged, Married, Annoyed with Chris Ramsey and Rosie Ramsey

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

Have A Word with Adam Rowe and Dan Nightingale

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts)

Daisy May Cooper (Am I Being Unreasonable?)

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys)

Ricky Gervais (After Life)

Joseph Gilgun (Brassic)

Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts)

Stephen Merchant (Outlaws)

Outstanding Supporting Role

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Derry Girls)

David Earl (After Life)

Lolly Adefope (Ghosts)

Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls)

Diane Morgan (After Life)

Outstanding Female Comedy Entertainment Performer

Fern Brady (Taskmaster)

Sandi Toksvig (QI)

Judi Love (Taskmaster)

Katherine Ryan (Backstage With Katherine Ryan)

Sarah Millican (Taskmaster)

Outstanding Male Comedy Entertainment Performer

Greg Davies (Taskmaster)

Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett's Big Pride Party)

Munya Chawawa (Taskmaster)

Lee Mack (Would I Lie To You?)

Alex Horne (Taskmaster)

Comedy Breakthrough Star Awards (all winners)

Susan Wokoma (Cheaters)

Jordan Gray (comedian)