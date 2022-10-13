While Netflix has been extremely popular for near on a decade now, the value of being able to stream hundreds of content at the touch of a button became all the more important when the world was plunged into a pandemic that saw the bulk of the globe stuck behind closed doors.

Those of us who love a Netflix binge have been glued to our accounts since its inception over a decade ago.

So, what is your next film you’ll be watching? Whatever you do, don’t spent all night scrolling and instead check out our list of Netflix’s most watched films this year and see which one takes your fancy.

1. He's All That Remember 90s classic She's All That starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Matthew Lillard and Freddie Prince Jr? Yep, same thing here, only this time He's All That. Photo: KEVIN ESTRADA/NETFLIX © 2021 Photo Sales

2. The Kissing Booth 3 American teen romantic comedy The Kissing Booth has somehow made it to a third movie despite it's negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. But if number of viewers means anything, the film has been one of Netflix's top 10 movies of the year. Photo: Marcos Cruz Photo Sales

3. Red Notice Dwayne Johnson is the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley, Gal Gadot is the world’s most wanted art thief “The Bishop” and Wrexham FC chairman Ryan Reynolds is the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth in Red Notice, Netflix's most watched movie of the year. Photo: Frank Masi Photo Sales

4. Fatherhood Comedian Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world, being a Dad, in Netflix original Fatherhood. Photo: PHILIPPE BOSSE/NETFLIX © 2021 Photo Sales