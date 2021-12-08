As the year draws to a close, chilly winter nights are making a night in with a movie seem more appealing than ever.

The festive period is the perfect time of year to get stuck into Christmas films with the family.

Disney Plus has plenty of family-friendly films for people of all ages to enjoy, from animated flicks featuring the company’s most beloved characters to live-action classics that audiences have enjoyed for decades.

To help you get in the festive spirit, we’ve gathered together eight of the best Christmas movies available on Disney Plus.

Plus, get stuck into Hawkeye for a Marvel TV show with a festive angle.

Here are eight festive films for you to enjoy on Disney Plus this Christmas.

1. Home Alone A true Christmas classic, see Kevin McCallister face down two would-be robbers when his family leave him alone for the holidays. Armed with only his wits and some everyday household objects, Kevin needs to defend his home until his family returns. Photo: Disney Photo Sales

2. The Muppet Christmas Carol Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol is a child-friendly twist on the well-loved festive tale from Charles Dickens. Featuring the favourite figures from the Muppets, Scrooge will learn some valuable lessons about the true meaning of Christmas. Photo: Disney Photo Sales

3. Noelle Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader star as two children of the jolly red man himself, each born to play their part in bringing festive cheer and presents to children around the globe. When the mantel falls to Nick Kringle, however, his sister Noelle needs to step up to the plate to ensure Christmas goes as planned. Photo: Disney Plus Photo Sales

4. The Nightmare Before Christmas Arguably a Halloween film, but it's got plenty of festive characters, so we think it still count. In Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack Skellington, a being from Halloween Town, finds Christmas Town and is instantly amazed. The situation escalates when his obsession with Christmas leads him to abduct Santa Claus himself. Photo: Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales