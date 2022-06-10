Whether you love action movies, romance or horror, there is always that one movie that has left you scratching your head and scrambling onto Google to find the most plausible explanation?

Sometimes the ending catches you unaware – and other times, you are lost from the beginning. But which movies has confused audiences more than any other?

Well, with a little help from the team at jigsaw site Im-a-puzzle, we’ve put together a a list of 150 films which are most well known for their puzzling plots and ambiguous endings to see which online searches for each film were followed by the word ‘explained,’ to discover out which films have us the most confused of all.

How many of them have you seen?

1. Tenet (2020) Perhaps unsurprisingly, Christopher Nolan's Tenet takes the top spot as the most confusing movie of all time according to viewers, who search for an explanation to the film 70,000 times a month on average. The time twisting thriller received a mixed reception, and seemed to confuse a host of viewers.

2. I'm Thinking Of Ending Things (2020) Charlie Kaufman's 'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things' takes second spot, with 50k searches a month. An abstract idea, the film attempts to combine two separate tales, before aligning them the more the movie continues. However, it appears to have been lost on many viewers.

3. Shutter Island (2010) It's not like legendary director Martin Scorsese to confuse audiences, but it appears Shutter Island did just that. Starring Leonardo Di Caprio as Federal Marshall Teddy Daniels, he investigates the disappearance of a patient from a psychiatric facility, only to uncover a series of strange goings on among the island's residents. It keeps audiences guessing and well received, though it appears to have confused a fair few people to, with 31k searches a month.

4. Donnie Darko (2001) "Why are you wearing that stupid man suit?" - Donnie Darko was a huge early 00s hit, and has continued its cult status over 20 years later. It still seems to confuse audiences though, with the psychological thriller picking up 18k searches per month.