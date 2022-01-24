Hot on the heels of our first look at Moon Knight, Marvel actors have been spotted filming another upcoming Disney Plus TV series.

Secret Invasion will be based on the comicbook series of the same name, which follows how the shapeshifting alien race of Skrulls infiltrate Earth.

We’ve already seen how the Skrulls can take on the body and characteristics of any person in Captain Marvel, where the reptilian humanoids were first introduced, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where it was revealed that Nick Fury and Maria Hill were actually Skrulls, covering for the ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. director while he was off-world.

The logo for the upcoming show is a camouflaged green, reminiscent of the Skrulls' green skin. Photo: Marvel / Disney.

Here’s what we know so far about the TV show and when we can expect to see it.

When is Secret Invasion’s release date in the UK?

Secret Invasion is a six-episode Disney Plus Original, so will be streaming exclusively to the platform, like all of Marvel’s recent TV shows.

Samuel L. Jackson was spotted on streets of Leeds on Sunday 23rd January and is believed to be filming scenes for Secret Invasion. Photo: Alan Milner / SWNS.

Although there’s no specific release date for the show yet, but it is thought to be due for a 2022 premiere.

However, Marvel, like many other studios, suffered from production delays due to Covid, which could mean the show comes later.

Filming began in September 2021 and is still ongoing in the early months of 2022.

Who does Samuel L. Jackson play in Secret Invasion?

Samuel L. Jackson has already been introduced to the MCU as Nick Fury, former director of S.H.I.E.L.D.

However, it’s likely that he will appear in Secret Invasion as Talos, the leader of the Skrulls who has been covering for Fury’s absence on Earth by taking on his identity.

Their exact arrangement is not quite clear, as we see Talos ring Fury after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Fury has clearly been giving instructions to the Skrulls, as Talos mentions giving the smart glasses to Peter Parker like Fury said, and Talos also mentions a mission that Fury is on.

However, when Talos asks Fury to come back to Earth because people are asking about the Avengers, Fury only hangs up on him, before standing up and revealing that he’s on board some kind of space craft.

Whether we will see Samuel L. Jackson appear as only Talos, or whether Fury will return in some shape or form remains to be confirmed.

Who else is in the cast of Secret Invasion?

Alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn will play the other face of Talos in his Skrull form.

Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, The Crown’s Olivia Colman, Peaky Blinders’ Kingsley Ben-Adir, Damnation’s Killian Scott, and Hacks’ Christopher McDonald are also all named in the cast.

However, the exact roles of these other actors have not yet been confirmed.

Where is Secret Invasion filmed?

Secret Invasion has been spotted filming in Leeds and Halifax.

Samuel L. Jackson was seen in full Fury style, complete with eye patch and all, alongside TV crews and production staff.