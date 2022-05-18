Having first appeared in The Savage She-Hulk #1 in February 1980, Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, is now getting her own Marvel Studios TV show on Disney Plus, joining the flurry of Marvel titles made for the small screen.

In the comics, Walters receives a milder form of his Hulk condition after getting an emergency blood transfusion. Like the Hulk, she is susceptible to bouts of anger or fear, turning green and getting noticeably stronger. Unlike her cousin, Bruce Banner, she retains her personality and her intelligence and doesn’t appear as monstrous.

With the release of the first trailer for the Disney Plus show, here’s what we know about the series so far, including the cast and when we can watch it for ourselves.

She-Hulk trailer

Released on May 17th, the first trailer for She-Hulk introduces Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters, cousin to Bruce Banner, to the MCU as she becomes She-Hulk. The show is set up as a much lighter production than other recent titles like Moon Knight and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Walters is a 30-something lawyer who doesn’t seem to have much of an interest in being a superhero or Avenger. Indeed, it takes some convincing from Banner for her to transform from what we can see in the trailer.

Tatiana Maslany is joined by Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Benedict Wong as Wong, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. In addition, Tim Roth will be returning to the Marvel universe as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination.

Those who have watched Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will have spotted the Abomination in the Golden Daggers Club, fighting against Wong. He was in full Abomination form then, but appears in the trailer for She-Hulk looking 100% human, albeit confined to a glass cube.

When does She-Hulk: Attorney at Law come to Disney Plus?

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s nine-episode first series will begin streaming on Disney Plus on August 17th. There’s no word on how many episodes will drop in the first release, but they will follow weekly from then on.

Tatiana Maslany talks the helm as She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney Plus show. Photo: Disney / Marvel Studios.