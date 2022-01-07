Marvel enjoyed strong success with all four TV shows and a range of blockbuster movies in 2021.

Looking ahead to 2022, it seems that Marvel Studios is not slowing down, continuing existing storylines and sparking new ones with a range of new titles.

Here’s all the films premiering in cinemas and TV shows coming to Disney Plus from Marvel Studios in 2022.

Marvel is featuring characters both old and new in its 2022 movie line-up. Photo: Disney.

What Marvel movies are coming out in 2022?

The film has been described as much darker than previous MCU movies, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige saying that while the film won’t be a horror film, “it’ll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it”.

Thor: Love and Thunder will premiere on July 8th, 2022 in the UK.

Although there aren't many confirmed dates, there are a range of TV shows slated for a 2022 release. Photo: Disney.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Dr Jane Foster, and Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God-Butcher, it’s a star-filled cast.

Plus, director of Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi will be returning to direct the fourth Thor film.

This is the first MCU figure to get four solo films, as, although there will be a Captain America 4, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is picking up the shield instead of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers.

The third Marvel film to come out this year will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on November 11th, 2022.

The tragic death of Chadwick Bosman, who played the lead role of T’Challa in the first Black Panther film, has left fans wondering how Marvel Studios will tackle the loss of their leading man.

Some have guessed that Letitia Wright’s Shuri, T’Challa’s younger sister, could take the helm but nothing has been confirmed yet.

What Marvel TV shows are coming out in 2022?

Although it doesn’t yet have a set release date, Moon Knight is an intriguing addition to the MCU.

Starring Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac as “a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID)” who is “thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt”, the show was first hinted at during Disney Plus Day, but there’s very little to know about it just yet.

It will have six episodes and is expected to premiere after the summer, having wrapped filming in October 2021.

She-Hulk is slated for a 2022 release sometime in the summer, but there is no concrete date yet.

It will follow Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters as she becomes a female counterpart to Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner.

The ten-episode show will also see the return of Tim Roth as The Abomination, who has already been glimpsed in The Incredible Hulk from 2008 and more recently in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Another TV show expected to be on Disney Plus in the summer of 2022, Ms Marvel features the franchise’s first Muslim lead character.

Lead Iman Vellani will also appear in 2023 film, The Marvels, alongside Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.

Towards the end of the year, we can also expect to see The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, written and directed by James Gunn.

It will be shot during the production of Guardians Volume Three, so will presumably feature much of the same cast.

Finally, Secret Invasion is also on the cards for 2022.

With six episodes, this show will follow a similar plot line to the comicbook series of the same name, where the shapeshifting Skrulls slowly take over Earth.