Love Island is back - and this time it is full of a former favourites for the very first Love Island All Stars!

Taking place in South Africa, couples have yet to fully form but the drama has already been on full display as ex are reunited and kisses are shared. But who is the favourite to be the Top Girl this year?

Here are the latest odds for Top Girl in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Georgia Steel - 7/2 Georgia S has become the favourite to win best girl after her break up with Toby saw her link up with Callum Jones. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV Photo Sales

2 . Georgia Harrison - 5/1 Georgia H is second favourite to win the show after finding a spark with Anton. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV Photo Sales

3 . Arabella Chi - 11/2 Arabella has already found a connection with the hilarious Chris and is now joint third favourite to be Top Female. Photo: ITV Photo Sales