Love Island 2024 Odds: Who is the favourite to win Top Female? Including Molly Smith & Hannah Elizabeth

Who is the favourite to be Top Female in Love Island: All Stars 2024?

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT

Love Island is back - and this time it is full of a former favourites for the very first Love Island All Stars!

Taking place in South Africa, couples have yet to fully form but the drama has already been on full display as ex are reunited and kisses are shared. But who is the favourite to be the Top Girl this year?

Here are the latest odds for Top Girl in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Georgia S has become the favourite to win best girl after her break up with Toby saw her link up with Callum Jones.

1. Georgia Steel - 7/2

Georgia S has become the favourite to win best girl after her break up with Toby saw her link up with Callum Jones. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Georgia H is second favourite to win the show after finding a spark with Anton.

2. Georgia Harrison - 5/1

Georgia H is second favourite to win the show after finding a spark with Anton. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Arabella has already found a connection with the hilarious Chris and is now joint third favourite to be Top Female.

3. Arabella Chi - 11/2

Arabella has already found a connection with the hilarious Chris and is now joint third favourite to be Top Female. Photo: ITV

Liberty has already struck up a connection with Mitch after ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish walked off the show and is now an outside favourites.

4. Liberty Poole - 11/2

Liberty has already struck up a connection with Mitch after ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish walked off the show and is now an outside favourites. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

