Here are the latest odds for top boy in Love Island All Stars 2024 - including Mitch Taylor and Chris Taylor.

The all new season of Love Island is now well underway as we are treated to a host of former favourites as part of the new All Stars season.

While couples are yet to fully form, personalities and drama has already ensued in the Love Island villa as viewers begin to work out who they favourites are and who might win the show second time around.

Here are the latest odds for Top Boy in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Chris Taylor - 2/1 The Barbie star is the current front runner to win the show with his good looks and undeniable wit. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV Photo Sales

2 . Toby Aromolaran - 11/4 Toby already seems settled with Georgia S - but we've seen that all before haven't we? Despite that, he is currently second favourite to win. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV Photo Sales

3 . Anton Danyluk - 4/1 Could the Scottish boy bring home the crown as Top Boy? He has a good chance according to critics. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV Photo Sales