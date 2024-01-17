All Sections
Love Island Latest Odds: Which boy is the favourite to win Love Island All Stars - including odds on Mitch

Here are the latest odds for top boy in Love Island All Stars 2024 - including Mitch Taylor and Chris Taylor.

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT

The all new season of Love Island is now well underway as we are treated to a host of former favourites as part of the new All Stars season.

While couples are yet to fully form, personalities and drama has already ensued in the Love Island villa as viewers begin to work out who they favourites are and who might win the show second time around.

Here are the latest odds for Top Boy in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

The Barbie star is the current front runner to win the show with his good looks and undeniable wit.

1. Chris Taylor - 2/1

The Barbie star is the current front runner to win the show with his good looks and undeniable wit. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Toby already seems settled with Georgia S - but we've seen that all before haven't we? Despite that, he is currently second favourite to win.

2. Toby Aromolaran - 11/4

Toby already seems settled with Georgia S - but we've seen that all before haven't we? Despite that, he is currently second favourite to win. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Could the Scottish boy bring home the crown as Top Boy? He has a good chance according to critics.

3. Anton Danyluk - 4/1

Could the Scottish boy bring home the crown as Top Boy? He has a good chance according to critics. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Can Messy Mitch finally settle on one girl and make a go of it with Liberty to win the show? We have our doubts...

4. Mitchel Taylor - 4/1

Can Messy Mitch finally settle on one girl and make a go of it with Liberty to win the show? We have our doubts... Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

