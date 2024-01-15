Love Island All Stars is about to land on our screens this week. Here's how to catch the reality TV series and which former favourites will be taking part.

Love Island is back! Cr. ITV

Love it or loathe it, one of Britain's most popular reality shows is back - and this time it is a special edition.

That's right Love Island is back on our screens this week and sees us welcome back a whole host of our former favourites in the shape of an extra special 'All Stars' version of the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Replacing the regular Love Island winter edition, the new series sees ITV launch a brand new take on the programme that has brought back a number of old favourites from the previous nine seasons, though the format will remain largely the same as the regular shows.

How long will Love Island All Stars last

There's no difference in timescale to the regular editions of the show and viewers can expect the show to last a full two months, which means we can expect a final around the beginning to the middle of March.

Where is Love Island All Stars taking place

This new edition of the show will see the contestants return to the South Africa villa, where the bulk of the 'winter' editions have taken place. The summer version of the show normally takes place in the Majorcan sun.

Maya Jama will once again takes the hosting reigns after proving to be extremely popular with viewers in her first two stints as host. The British television presenter and radio DJ has hosted the show for well over a year now since the departure of Laura Whitmore in 2022.

Who is in Love Island All Stars

It is quite the explosive line-up with a host of former favourites - and former couples - landing back in the villa as they go looking for love one more time.

The most juice news is that Season 7 duo Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish are back in the Love Island villa. The pair were a couple throughout their season until a dramatic break up in the final week saw them both leave the show early. Kaz Kwami will also return from Season 7 too with the hilarious Toby Aromolaran also completing a season seven foursome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Harrison will also enter the Love Island villa once more, with the season three favourite returning to Love Island after heart breaking and revealing documentary about how the reality star fought a revenge porn court case against her ex Stephen Bear and won.

Alongside them will be Mr Cringefest himself, Mitch Taylor, fresh from the latest season as well as and Anton Danyluk, Georgia Steel, Chris Taylor, Hannah Elizabeth, Demi Jones and Luis Morrison.

Love Island All Stars start date

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new edition of the popularity reality series will land on our screens on Monday 15 January 2024, with the first episode set to air at 9pm on ITV.