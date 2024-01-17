All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Who will win Love Island All stars? (ITV Picture Desk)Who will win Love Island All stars? (ITV Picture Desk)
Who will win Love Island All stars? (ITV Picture Desk)

Love Island 2024 Latest Odds: Which girl is the favourite to win All Stars - including odds on Liberty

Here are the latest odds for top girl in Love Island All Stars 2024 - including Liberty Poole and Georgia Harrison.

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 13:05 GMT

Love Island is back - and this time it is full of a former favourites for the very first Love Island All Stars!

Taking place in South Africa, couples have yet to fully form but the drama has already been on full display as ex are reunited and kisses are shared. But who is the favourite to be the Top Girl this year?

Here are the latest odds for Top Girl in Love Island All Stars 2024.*

*All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Georgia H is joint favourite to currently win the show despite not yet fully forming any connections.

1. Georgia Harrison - 3/1

Georgia H is joint favourite to currently win the show despite not yet fully forming any connections. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Photo Sales
Liberty has already struck up a connection with Mitch after ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish walked off the show and is now joint favourite.

2. Liberty Poole - 3/1

Liberty has already struck up a connection with Mitch after ex-boyfriend Jake Cornish walked off the show and is now joint favourite. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Photo Sales
Georgia S has already linked up with Toby after they allegedly had a 'thing' outside of the villa prior to the show.

3. Georgia Steel - 7/2

Georgia S has already linked up with Toby after they allegedly had a 'thing' outside of the villa prior to the show. Photo: Joel Anderson/ITV

Photo Sales
The bubbly Demi is already a fan favourite and has a good chance of winning according to the bookies.

4. Demi Jones - 5/1

The bubbly Demi is already a fan favourite and has a good chance of winning according to the bookies. Photo: Xavi Torrent/Getty

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Love IslandSouth AfricaTVReality TV