Logan Roy is never short of a cutting remark, insult or joke.

Logan Roy Quotes: Here are 13 of the best lines spoken by Succession's media mogul - as played by Scotland's Brian Cox

The razor-sharp writing on Succession has won it an army of fans and multiple awards.

By David Hepburn
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST

Succession has returned to television screens for its fourth and final season – as the battle for control over the Roy family’s media empire continues.

Winner of multiple Emmy Awards and other gongs, it features a wonderful cast of morally-dubious characters – led by Brian Cox’s monstrous Logan – and twisty plots.

But arguably the biggest star is the writing by Brit Jesse Armstrong – previously best known for sitcom Peep Show – and the sparkling dialogue he dreams up.

Following the twist nobody saw coming (which we won’t spoil here) in episode three of the latest season we thought it would be a good time to look at some of the wit and wisdom of Logan Roy

Here are 13 of his best lines.

To son Roman: “Romulus, when you laugh, please do it at the same volume as everyone else. We didn’t get you from a hyena farm.”

1. The last laugh

To son Roman: "Romulus, when you laugh, please do it at the same volume as everyone else. We didn't get you from a hyena farm."

To chief financial officer Karl: “If your hands are clean, it’s only because your whorehouse also does manicures.”

2. Keep it clean

To chief financial officer Karl: "If your hands are clean, it's only because your whorehouse also does manicures."

On corporations: "Most things don't exist. The Ford Motor Company hardly exists. It's just a time-saving expression for a collection of financial interests."

3. Corporate culture

On corporations: "Most things don't exist. The Ford Motor Company hardly exists. It's just a time-saving expression for a collection of financial interests."

To his children: “You're such f**kng dopes. You're not serious figures. I love you, but you are not serious people."

4. You cannot be serious

To his children: "You're such f**kng dopes. You're not serious figures. I love you, but you are not serious people."

