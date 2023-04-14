Logan Roy Quotes: Here are 13 of the best lines spoken by Succession's media mogul - as played by Scotland's Brian Cox
The razor-sharp writing on Succession has won it an army of fans and multiple awards.
Succession has returned to television screens for its fourth and final season – as the battle for control over the Roy family’s media empire continues.
Winner of multiple Emmy Awards and other gongs, it features a wonderful cast of morally-dubious characters – led by Brian Cox’s monstrous Logan – and twisty plots.
But arguably the biggest star is the writing by Brit Jesse Armstrong – previously best known for sitcom Peep Show – and the sparkling dialogue he dreams up.
Following the twist nobody saw coming (which we won’t spoil here) in episode three of the latest season we thought it would be a good time to look at some of the wit and wisdom of Logan Roy
Here are 13 of his best lines.