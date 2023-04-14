The razor-sharp writing on Succession has won it an army of fans and multiple awards.

Succession has returned to television screens for its fourth and final season – as the battle for control over the Roy family’s media empire continues.

Winner of multiple Emmy Awards and other gongs, it features a wonderful cast of morally-dubious characters – led by Brian Cox’s monstrous Logan – and twisty plots.

But arguably the biggest star is the writing by Brit Jesse Armstrong – previously best known for sitcom Peep Show – and the sparkling dialogue he dreams up.

Following the twist nobody saw coming (which we won’t spoil here) in episode three of the latest season we thought it would be a good time to look at some of the wit and wisdom of Logan Roy

Here are 13 of his best lines.

1 . The last laugh To son Roman: “Romulus, when you laugh, please do it at the same volume as everyone else. We didn’t get you from a hyena farm.” Photo: HBO Photo Sales

2 . Keep it clean To chief financial officer Karl: “If your hands are clean, it’s only because your whorehouse also does manicures.” Photo: HBO Photo Sales

3 . Corporate culture On corporations: "Most things don't exist. The Ford Motor Company hardly exists. It's just a time-saving expression for a collection of financial interests." Photo: HBO Photo Sales

4 . You cannot be serious To his children: “You're such f**kng dopes. You're not serious figures. I love you, but you are not serious people." Photo: HBO Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4