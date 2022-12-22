Popular BBC TV series Line Of Duty is set to return to our screens with the possibility of a special three-part Christmas special-style finale.

The series ended earlier this year, but police-drama Line Of Duty developed a strong and devoted audience, starring Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston. Now all three are said to be on board for a three-part BBC1 special.

According to reports in The Sun, an insider told them: “Viewers weren't satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion — now [writer] Jed [Mercurio] can deliver that.

Adrian Dunbar, Rochenda Sandall, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston attend the "Line of Duty" photocall at BFI Southbank on March 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

"The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis. The fact that they're looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show".

And it could be one of the most anticipated TV return in years, with several fans feeling let down by the series six ending.

More than 13 million viewers tuned in to the series finale, though many felt a huge sense of anti-climax when they learnt Detective Supt Ian Buckells – played by Nigel Boyle - was the elusive mastermind with links to organised crime.

What have the cast said about Season 7

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in October, one of the stars of the show Adrian Dunbar said: "Within the next few weeks or a couple of months, we might hear something" from creator Jed Mercurio.

He later added: "The story can continue, put it that way. In terms of the story finishing, I think was a really interesting ending, that's what reality is like. It's usually one guy. It's not a Mr. Big, it's just somebody along the line who decides to discard a piece of information and not make the call."

And Vicky McClure, who stars as Kate Fleming in the show, also reiterated the cast would “love to” return for a seventh series, however, she did hint co-star Martin Compston’s schedule could be an issue.

When is Line of Duty back, does Season 7 have a release date

While we don’t have a confirmed return from the BBC, The Sun report Line Of Duty could be set to return as early as next Christmas, with three-part Christmas 2023 special lined-up.

A TV insider told the paper: “There was a very strong feeling, particularly among fans, that there was unfinished business with Line of Duty.

