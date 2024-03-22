Late Night With The Devil has proven to be one of the biggest horror hits of the year so far, however, some film fans have called on the film to be boycotted after its use of AI generated imagery.

Starring David Dastmalchian as 'Night Owls' TV show host Jack Delroy, the horror follows the talk show host as the cameras continue to roll when a live Satanic incident occurs and 'shocks the nation'. However, when AI generated imagery was spotted in a March 19 review on Letterboxd, the films directors Cameron and Colin Cairnes were slammed on social media - and now Dastmalchian has opened up on the controversy.

"It was a couple of years ago. I remember looking at them and...the only thing that makes me sad is we had such an awesome graphics design team and all the artists working on this film making it so perfect - it makes me sad that this is a story that is getting attention. But I get it," explained the 48-year-old Hollywood star.

"I'm absolutely in a place right now where that is something we have learnt so much about in the last few years since we made this movie. I totally stand by the brothers, I worked with them and this was a couple of years ago...it was brand new stuff. It was like 'oh look this cool thing generated an image and now our artists are doing a thing stuff with it'.

Following the claims, the films directors moved to clarify that they had "experimented" with AI, in a statement which said: "In conjunction with our amazing graphics and production design team, all of whom worked tirelessly to give this film the 70s aesthetic we had always imagined, we experimented with AI for three still images which we edited further and ultimately appear as very brief interstitials in the film. We feel incredibly fortunate to have had such a talented and passionate cast, crew and producing team go above and beyond to help bring this film to life".

Star of the hit horror, Dastmalchian, admitted further that he believes the directorial duo have spoken well on the subject and he stands by what they have clarified, saying: "I think they (the film's directors) said it really well and I stand by what they said and I completely stand by this movie as a thoroughly original piece of work that so many man hours went into this incredible artistic craftmanship - building the set, building this world - so you know. It's a good conversation to have though - and important to have it."