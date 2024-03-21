David Dastmalchian stars in Late Night With The Devil.

The latest episode of (Not) Everybody's A Film Critic sees Dave and Graham disagree on almost everything - including Star Wars, the films of David Lynch, and whether it's even worth going to the cinema in March.

But there is a meeting of minds when it comes to our favourite science fiction film, which range from blockbusters to low budget curiosities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We're also talking about the latest releases, including world-of-mouth horror hit Late Night With The Devil, Ethan Coen's solo directorial debut Drive Away Dolls, and Ava DuVernay's uncategorisable Origin.

Previous episodes

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes?