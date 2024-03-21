(Not) Everyone's A Film Critic: Best sci-fi films, Drive Away Dolls and Late Night With The Devil
The latest episode of (Not) Everybody's A Film Critic sees Dave and Graham disagree on almost everything - including Star Wars, the films of David Lynch, and whether it's even worth going to the cinema in March.
But there is a meeting of minds when it comes to our favourite science fiction film, which range from blockbusters to low budget curiosities.
We're also talking about the latest releases, including world-of-mouth horror hit Late Night With The Devil, Ethan Coen's solo directorial debut Drive Away Dolls, and Ava DuVernay's uncategorisable Origin.
