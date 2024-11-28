Respected Scottish broadcaster Kirsty Wark has been among those to lodge complaints over the behaviour of Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace

Former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark is among 13 people who have accused MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace of making inappropriate sexual comments.

Wark - the highly-respected Scottish television presenter and journalist who has enjoyed a lengthy career at the BBC - competed on Celebrity Masterchef in 2011.

Kirsty Wark attends the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party in London in 2019. Picture: PA | PA

It has been announced Wallace will step away from presenting MasterChef while complaints made to the BBC by individuals, including Wark, about historical allegations of misconduct are investigated.

Wallace, 60, is “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”, a statement from the show’s production company, Banijay UK, to the PA news agency said.

What complaints has Kirsty Wark made?

Wark, 69, has said Wallace told jokes of a “sexualised nature” when she was competing on Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.

The former Newsnight host is one of 13 people who have told the broadcaster of inappropriate sexual comments made by Wallace across a range of shows over a 17-year period.

Wark told BBC News that on two occasions Wallace relayed stories and jokes of a “sexualised nature” in front of contestants and crew, and that she felt they were “really, really in the wrong place”.

What other complaints have been made against Wallace?

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace | BBC/Shine TV

BBC News said it had been told of other allegations, including Wallace “talking openly about his sex life, taking his top off in front of a female worker saying he wanted to ‘give her a fashion show’, and telling a junior female colleague he was not wearing any boxer shorts under his jeans”.

Will Wallace still feature in any Masterchef episodes?

Recorded episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals featuring Wallace will transmit as planned, it is understood.

However, a statement from the show’s production company, Banijay UK, said: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

“Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

“While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

“Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

What has Wallace said about the allegations?