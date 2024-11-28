Masterchef judge Gregg Wallace has officially stepped away from the popular BBC programme

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregg Wallace is to step away from presenting MasterChef while complaints made to the BBC by individuals about historical allegations of misconduct are investigated.

Wallace, 60, is “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”, a statement from the show’s production company, Banijay UK, to the PA news agency said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace | BBC/Shine TV

Broadcaster Kirsty Wark, who was a Celebrity MasterChef contestant in 2011, said he told "sexualised" jokes during filming.

Wallace's lawyers say it is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature. Masterchef's production company Banijay UK has launched an investigation and said he is co-operating.

Wark, who is best known for hosting BBC Newsnight, told BBC News that on two occasions, during early morning filming, Wallace told stories and jokes of "sexualised nature" in front of contestants and crew.

She said she feels strongly that the comments were "really, really in the wrong place".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBC News also reported that Wallace was warned by the BBC after a complaint was raised in 2018, but further incidents have since emerged.

BBC News started investigating Wallace in the summer, after becoming aware of allegations. The claims relate to five shows, from 2005 to 2022.

In a video posted online in response to the initial reports over allegations last month, Wallace insisted he had “not flirted with or hit on anyone”. He said: “With reference to what’s in the newspaper, these all were investigated by the BBC six years ago and my comments were found to be not sexual. I repeat, Not sexual.”

The Banijay UK statement said: “This week the BBC received complaints from individuals in relation to historical allegations of misconduct while working with presenter Gregg Wallace on one of our shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst these complainants have not raised the allegations directly with our show producers or parent company Banijay UK, we feel that it is appropriate to conduct an immediate, external review to fully and impartially investigate.

“While this review is under way, Gregg Wallace will be stepping away from his role on MasterChef and is committed to fully co-operating throughout the process.

“Banijay UK’s duty of care to staff is always a priority and our expectations regarding behaviour are made clear to both cast and crew on all productions, with multiple ways of raising concerns, including anonymously, clearly promoted on set.

“Whilst these are historical allegations, incidences brought to our attention where these expectations are not met, are thoroughly investigated and addressed appropriately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “If anyone would like to talk to us or raise any issues or concerns, then they can contact [email protected] in confidence.”

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace | BBC/Shine TV

A BBC spokesman said: “We take any issues that are raised with us seriously and we have robust processes in place to deal with them.

“We are always clear that any behaviour which falls below the standards expected by the BBC will not be tolerated.

“Where an individual is contracted directly by an external production company we share any complaints or concerns with that company and we will always support them when addressing them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The broadcaster is best known for co-presenting the popular cooking show MasterChef alongside John Torode since 2005, as well as its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

Recorded episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals featuring Wallace will transmit as planned, with the next episode due to air on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

Wallace was the original presenter of the BBC show Saturday Kitchen in 2002 and has also featured on Eat Well For Less, Inside The Factory, Turn Back Time, Harvest and Supermarket Secrets.

He was recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2022 for his services to food and charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallace took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Aliona Vilani.