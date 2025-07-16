Mark Stanley as Paulie Hunter, Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence. | Netflix, Inc. All Rights Reserve

Apple TV+’s Severance dominates the 2025 Emmy nominations.

Nominations for the 77th Emmys are now out, with Adolescence star Owen Cooper making history as one of the youngest ever actors to be nominated.

At just 15 years old, the English actor has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. If he won, he would be the youngest ever male to win an Emmy for acting.

Sparking fierce conversation upon its release, the Netflix series has earned a total of 13 nominations. Meanwhile, Apple TV+’s workplace satire Severance leads the pack with 27 total nominations, followed by The Batman (2022) spin-off The Penguin with 24 and dark comedy The White Lotus, which received 23.

Colin Farrell stars as Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman spin-off The Penguin | HBO

Starring Colin Farrell - who was recognised for his role as the titular character - some special effects for The Penguin were created in Scotland, by Glasgow-based production company FixFX.

In addition, Scottish actor Alan Cumming has been nominated in the Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program category, for his time working on The Traitors US.

Without further ado, here are all of the key 2025 Emmy nominations.

Outstanding Drama Series

Slow Horses returns for season five on September 25th. | Apple TV+

Andor (Disney+)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (Hulu)

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Adolescence (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

The Penguin (HBO Max)

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane (Netflix)

Bob's Burgers (Adult Swim)

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Adam Scott in Severance season two. | Apple TV+

Sterling K Brown - Paradise (Hulu)

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Adam Scott - Severance (Apple TV+)

Noah Wyle - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock (CBS)

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Britt Lower - Severance (Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Seth Rogen - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Jason Segel - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - The Residence (Netflix)

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear (Hulu)

Jean Smart - Hacks (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Colin Farrell in The Penguin. | Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO Max

Colin Farrell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Stephen Graham - Adolescence (Netflix)

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Bryan Tyree Henry - Dope Thief (Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Meghan Fehy - Sirens (Netflix)

Rashidah Jones - Black Mirror (Netflix)

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Zach Cherry - Severance (Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

James Marsden - Paradise (Hulu)

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman - Severance (Apple TV+)

John Turturro - Severance (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus. | Home Box Office, Inc

Patricia Arquette - Severance (Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt (HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise (Hulu)

Parker Posey - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons (Netflix)

Harrison Ford - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear (Hulu)

Michael Urie - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear (Hulu)

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks (HBO Max)

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jessica Williams - Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Netflix drama Adolescence | Netflix

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Bill Camp - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Owen Cooper - Adolescence (Netflix)

Rob Delaney - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Peter Sarsgaard - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Erin Doherty - Adolescence (Netflix)

Ruth Negga - Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

Deirdre O'Connell - The Penguin (HBO Max)

Chloë Sevigny - Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story (Netflix)

Jenny Slate - Dying For Sex (Hulu)

Christine Tremarco - Adolescence (Netflix)

Outstanding Reality Competition Programme

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (NBC)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

Alan Cumming hosts The Traitors US. | Euan Cherry

RuPaul Charles - RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Daniel Lubetzky - Shark Tank (ABC)

Alan Cumming - The Traitors (Peacock)

Kristen Kish - Top Chef (Bravo)

Jeff Probst - Survivor (CBS)

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Peacock)

The Gorge (Apple TV+)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

There are a number of other categories to the 2025 Emmy Awards, including those mentioned. They cover areas such as set and production design, cinematography, directing, writing, costume design, casting and more.