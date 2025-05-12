Owen Cooper, Jessica Gunning and Erin Doherty with the award for Supporting Actress Award for 'Baby Reindeer' poses inside the Winners Room at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards.placeholder image
Bafta Winners: Here are all of the winners from the Bafta TV Awards 2025 - including Baby Reindeer

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th May 2025, 09:18 BST

Baby Reindeer star Jessica Gunning took home the prize for Supporting Actress during the 2025 TV Baftas.

The winners of the Bafta TV awards have been announced, with Baby Reindeer among the shows which took home prizes.

Jessica Gunning won the award for Supporting Actress for her role as Martha in Netflix drama Baby Reindeer, which is based on the real life experience of Scottish comedian, actor and writer Richard Gadd.

Meanwhile, other big winners of the night include Mr Loverman and Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Without further ado, here are all of the winners from the Bafta TV Awards 2025.

Martin McCann, Louise Gallagher, Stephen Wright, Amanda Black, Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn, Sian Brooke and Jack Casey pose with the Drama Series Award for 'Blue Lights' inside the Winners Room at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards.

1. Drama series: Blue Lights

Martin McCann, Louise Gallagher, Stephen Wright, Amanda Black, Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn, Sian Brooke and Jack Casey pose with the Drama Series Award for 'Blue Lights' inside the Winners Room at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. | Getty Images

Toby Jones, Patrick Spence, Natasha Bondy, James Strong, Gwyneth Hughes, Chris Clough, a guest and Monica Dolan pose inside the Winners Room with the Limited Drama Award for 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards.

2. Limited drama: Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Toby Jones, Patrick Spence, Natasha Bondy, James Strong, Gwyneth Hughes, Chris Clough, a guest and Monica Dolan pose inside the Winners Room with the Limited Drama Award for 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. | Getty Images

Nicholas Asbury, Sophie Willan and Lorraine Ashbourne attend The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025

3. Scripted comedy: Alma's Not Normal

Nicholas Asbury, Sophie Willan and Lorraine Ashbourne attend The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Marisa Abela poses with the Leading Actress Award for 'Industry' inside the Winners Room at The BAFTA Television Awards.

4. Leading actress: Marisa Abela - Industry

Marisa Abela poses with the Leading Actress Award for 'Industry' inside the Winners Room at The BAFTA Television Awards. | Getty Images for P&O Cruises

