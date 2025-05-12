The winners of the Bafta TV awards have been announced, with Baby Reindeer among the shows which took home prizes.

Jessica Gunning won the award for Supporting Actress for her role as Martha in Netflix drama Baby Reindeer, which is based on the real life experience of Scottish comedian, actor and writer Richard Gadd.

Meanwhile, other big winners of the night include Mr Loverman and Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

Without further ado, here are all of the winners from the Bafta TV Awards 2025.

1 . Drama series: Blue Lights Martin McCann, Louise Gallagher, Stephen Wright, Amanda Black, Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn, Sian Brooke and Jack Casey pose with the Drama Series Award for 'Blue Lights' inside the Winners Room at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. | Getty Images

2 . Limited drama: Mr Bates vs The Post Office Toby Jones, Patrick Spence, Natasha Bondy, James Strong, Gwyneth Hughes, Chris Clough, a guest and Monica Dolan pose inside the Winners Room with the Limited Drama Award for 'Mr Bates vs The Post Office' at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards. | Getty Images

3 . Scripted comedy: Alma's Not Normal Nicholas Asbury, Sophie Willan and Lorraine Ashbourne attend The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images