Actor has taken up new artistic director role at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Alan Cumming | Frederic Aranda

Scottish stage and screen star Alan Cumming says he will be going to his roots in his new job leading one of the country's leading theatres - as he revealed he could perform in two shows in his first season at the helm.

The Broadway and Hollywood star, who has just taken up his role as Pitlochry Festival Theatre's new artistic director after being appointed in September, described the role as “a big challenge.”

Alan Cumming was appointed artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre in September. Picture: Frederic Aranda | Frederic Aranda

The Aberfeldy-born actor pledged to "put my money where my mouth is" as he admitted he had spent years "mouthing off" about the theatre industry.

He suggested that he would turning to big-name stars to help attract new audiences to the theatre, which dates back to 1951 when it started as a tented venue.

Alan Cumming presents the American edition of the TV series The Traitors. | Contributed

Cumming has previously promised to prioritise home-grown talent in his Pitlochry role as he recalled how it was seen to be favouring English actors when he graduated from drama school in Scotland.

He said his appointment to the Pitlochry job was one of several things that had happened to him recently that had prompted him to reflect on his 40 years in the industry.

These include a reunion with Forbes Masson to write a book on their cabaret double act Victor and Barry, the development of a stage musical version of The High Life - their BBC airline sitcom - with the National Theatre of Scotland, and a planned sequel for one of his first films, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

Cumming, who was interviewed by broadcaster Kirsty Wark for Radio 4's Front Row programme, said: "I am about to turn 60 in a couple of weeks.

"I feel there are so many things in my life that are coming back from a long time ago.

“Taking over this job is kind of like going back to my roots.

"Going back to something reminds you of what you had.

“A lot of what I had and I've taken out in the world, and why all this has happened to me, is because of what I was given by Scotland, which was my education and being part of subsidised theatre as a young man."

When Cumming was appointed he pledged to "invite the world's best theatre artists" to Pitlochry, as well as showcase "Scotland's thrilling theatrical legacy".

Asked if he would be using his "showbiz connections" to bring star names to Pitlochry, Cumming said: "Oh yes, absolutely. I am quite willing to whore myself out in that way.

"There are many ways to attract people. I want to attract as wide a demographic as I can to come and see things. Sometimes people will come if there are more people they know.

"In my first season, I will definitely be in one if not two shows, one in the main house and maybe one in the studio theatre.

"I feel that I am kind of putting my money where my mouth is. I have been mouthing off about my ideas about theatre for so long. Now I've got a big challenge ahead of me.

"In various ways, I've been under scrutiny for the last 40 years. This will just be a different kind of scrutiny, but it will not just be about me it will be about what I can bring to the community, to Scottish theatre and to international theatre."

Cumming said he wanted Pitlochry Festival Theatre to be open and welcoming to people even if they were not coming to see a show.