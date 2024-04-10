The first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux has been released, the musical sequel to the 2019 film starring Joaquin Phoenix.

After winning an Oscar for his role as the deranged Arthur Fleck, Lady Gaga will join Phoenix’s comedian turned villain as Harley Quinn, though perhaps not as audiences have seen her before.

Harley Quinn was first introduced in Batman: The Animated Series as the Joker’s psychiatrist who falls madly in love with her patient, however Gaga’s version of the character in Joker: Folie à Deux appears to be a fellow inmate. The character has previously appeared on screen in DC films such as Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, where she was played by Barbie actress Margot Robbie, as well as the recent Harley Quinn animated series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joker: Folie à Deux, from if it’s a musical and Steve Coogan’s appearance to what exactly was going on in the trailer.

When does Joker 2 come out?

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released in cinemas on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Is Joker 2 a musical?

Yes, Joker 2 is a musical.

Variety have reported that the film leans toward being a “jukebox musical” with at least 15 “very well-known” songs expected to be covered in some way.

It is currently unknown if there will be any original tracks included in Joker 2.

What happened in the Joker: Folie à Deux trailer?

The trailer opens with Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) locked up in Arkham, where he first catches a glimpse of Harleen Quinzel (Gaga). It features 1965 film What the World Needs Now (Is Love Sweet Love), with Joker and Harley dancing through events which seem to have led them outside of the asylum and even performing on stage.

The trailer does its best to keep the plot of the film under wraps, making it difficult for audiences to determine which events are real and which are taking place solely in the Joker’s head – appropriate for a film titled folie à deux, which means madness shared by two in French.

Yes, Steve Coogan is in the second Joker film

In addition, the trailer also features Steve Coogan who will appear in the film. His role is currently unknown, though it has been suggested he will be Fleck’s therapist, however fans expressed their shock at his inclusion on social media.

Joker: Folie à Deux cast

The cast for Joker 2 will be led by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, with Zazie Beets also reprising her role as Sophie from the first film.

Leigh Gill will also return for the sequel as Gary, one of Fleck’s clown colleagues, as well as his social worker, played by Sharon Washington.

Actors including Harry Lawtey, Catherine Keener, Ken Leung and Irish star Brendan Gleeson will join the cast of Folie à Deux in undisclosed roles, alongside Mud actor Jacob Lofland who is said to play an inmate who develops a relationship with Phoenix’s character.

Are the Joker films part of the DC film universe?

No, the Joker films starring Joaquin Phoenix are not part of the main cinematic universe being built by DC and Warner Brothers.