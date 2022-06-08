Joaquin Phoenix will reprise his role in Joker 2 (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

It’s time to ‘put on a happy face’ comic book fans, because Hollywood is about to send in the clowns – Gotham’s most famous criminal is back.

After months of speculation, director and filmmaker Todd Phillips has confirmed there will be a sequel to the 2019 hit ‘Joker’ – and we already appear to have a title and script.

Phillips shared several images on his Instagram page last night, including a striking red cover, which included the working title for the move and an image of star Joaquin Phoenix reading the screenplay. The working title of the new movie appears to be Folie à deux.

Todd Phillips put teased the release of his Joker sequel by posting these two photos on his Instagram. Cr: Instagram

It is also confirmed that Phillips will once again team up with Scott Silver (8 Mile) who he worked with on the original Joker movie.

The director has previously claimed a sequel would not be in the offing, when he said “This is a one-time movie. We’re not talking about sequels. We’re not tying it into anything. There’s no secret Easter egg thing setting up something else” – however, a change of heart appears to have taken place since his comments in 2019.

The original 2019 movie was a huge hit with audiences, the hit Walk The Line star Phoenix taking on the role of failed comedian Arthur Fleck as he sought the answer to his ways in the streets of the run down, crime fuelled Gotham City.

Seen as the Joker’s first ever ‘origin’ story, the film followed Arthur through a life he feels has left him isolated, bullied and disregarded by the society around him. With a heavy focus on the character’s slow descent into madness, Joker showed the transformation of Arthur Fleck into the criminal mastermind we had come to know in the Joker.

In the United States, the film was the first R-rated movie in history to earn over $1 billion at the global box office – a huge taking thanks to its modest budget of $62.5 million.

The superhero film claimed several awards and nominations, most notably seeing Phoenix pick up the Oscar for Best Actor and Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir win the Oscar for Best Original Score.

What is the meaning of Folie à deux?

It is a French phrase which literally translates as 'shared madness.'

The phrase will often be used to describe a delusion shared by two people in close proximity.

What is the plot of Joker 2?

As of yet, no details of plot or script have been revealed, although we can be fairly certain that – like the first movie – Joker will not face off with his arch nemesis, the Batman.

Phillips have previously confirmed his version of the Joker would not face off down the line against the Dark Knight, so we can assume he will not be introducing the masked vigilante into his Joker universe.

Is there a release date for Joker 2?